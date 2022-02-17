These are the best-selling bagel sandwiches of all time

H&H Bagels sells about 75,000 of these sandwiches per year.

New Yorkers have clear favorites when it comes to their bagels but there's one, in particular, that rules them all!

This week, H&H Bagels, released the top three most popular bagel sandwiches based on sales and there are three choices that people order daily:

1. The Classic BEC (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)

New Yorkers love their baconeggandcheese. H&H sells about 75,000 BEC sandwiches per year. That's 150,000 eggs cracked, 1,800 cases of bacon and 150,000 slices of cheese.

2. The Nova Scotia Salmon

Loaded with sliced smoked salmon, shmeared with cream cheese, and topped with capers, tomatoes, and onions, this is a go-to for tons of New Yorkers and is the second-most-popular bagel sandwich at H&H.

3. Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese

If the bread is good, sometimes a plain bagel with cream cheese is all you need, whether you schmear it with garlic herb, cucumber dill, Nutella or walnut raisin.

For 50 years, H&H Bagels has been using the same, original recipe and artisanal water bagel method to make their bagels. It just opened a fifth location in NYC at the Moynihan Train Hall.

