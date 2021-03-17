March 2021: It may not have seemed possible, but over the last year New Yorkers have fallen even more in love with their beloved bagels. Offering both an affordable meal option at a time when many are trying to save money and a perfect to-go meal that you can eat outside while social distancing (not to mention one that provides a lot of comfort during anxious times) there's an argument to be made that this was the moment bagels were made for. But isn't that every moment, really? Here are our favorite spots in the city right now.

Of all its signature foodstuffs—pastrami sandwiches, New York pizza—the best bagels in nyc are arguably the most synonymous with real New Yorkers' diets. We take these baked beauties and schmear them with cream cheese concoctions, layer them with smoked fish galore and even occasionally throw an egg on top. That's why there is never a day that we don't want to load up on dozens from the city’s best delis or bakeries. After careful deliberation and plenty of schmear we've settled on this list of our favorites. Here’s where to get the best bagels in NYC.

