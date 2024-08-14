These are the hottest bus stops in NYC

[title]
Summer is New York is a constant battle with the weather—thunderstorms! Extreme heat!—but those of us who take public transportation to get anywhere have it worst: dealing with the season's temperature underground or while waiting for a bus has become borderline dangerous.
A new in-depth study by transit advocacy group Transportation Alternatives and NASA highlights the dangers of urban heat by specifically looking at the hottest bus stops across the city—and the results are pretty scary.
According to the analysis, the average temperature at the 400 hottest bus stops is 14.5 degrees higher than what was recorded at the 400 coolest ones.
"[The hottest bus stops are also] more likely to be located in Black, Latino, Asian and high-poverty communities, in Queens and the Bronx, and in the communities with the most bus riders," reads the survey.
The agencies' analysis revealed that bus routes and stops lacking surrounding trees or shelters are significantly warmer than those with such features, with most of these hotter stops located in Queens and the Bronx—areas that many high-poverty communities call home.
Overall, the study identifies a few issues with the way things are currently working. First and foremost, according to the experts, New York City suffers from the worst "urban heat island effect" in the nation: heat gets trapped here because of the limited green spaces available and the widespread asphalt.
"With the slowest buses in the nation and wait times often stretching over 30 minutes, sweltering bus stops are a critical, overlooked, and increasingly pressing risk factor," reads the survey. "New York City’s average summer temperature has risen five degrees in the past fifty years and is expected to rise nearly a degree with each coming decade."
The researchers created an interactive map that measures the urban heat island effect across areas and you play around with it right here.
Through their report and data analysis, the two agencies have also identified 100 stops and three routes—the Bx6, the Bx33 and the B46—that they deem to be in urgent need of intervention, also listing their own recommendations to mitigate the issue. These include the installation of bus shelters with seating and countdown clock at these high-priority stops, the planting of trees in the areas, potential new bus stop designs and the conversion of high-priority bus routes into express, car-free busway or enforced bus lanes, among many others potential solutions.
Below is a list of the 100 bus stops that the agency identified as most dangerous and in dire need of intervention:
