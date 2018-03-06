These are the sample sales you need to know about in NYC this week

If you’re a Gothamite with a passion for fashion, then you need to know about the best sample sales NYC has to offer. In a town with so many great shops and designer showrooms, it’s pretty hard to keep up with all those deals. That’s where we come in. Here are the best sample sales happening now until next Wednesday. Grab your plastic and get ready to shop until you drop.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to sample sales in NYC

Sachin & Babi

This brand specializes in versatile evening wear, so rock this garb (marked 75 percent off) at the office and celebrate happy hour without a wardrobe change. Sample prices range from $40 to $75, which is a steal. 132 W 36th St, floor 11 (sachinandbabi.com). Tue 6, Wed 7, Thu 8 9am–6pm.

Theory

You have every reason to be excited about the minimalist ensembles from this brand: Last season’s apparel is up to 70 percent off. In the past, we’ve pounced on silk shift dresses, pants and button-downs. 260 Fifth Ave (212-725-5400, 260samplesale.com). Tue 6 9am–8pm, Wed 7, Thu 8 10am–7pm; Fri 9, Sat 10 10am–8pm; Sun 11 10am–5pm.

Eileen Fisher

Snag organic duds from Fisher’s current spring line (up to 40 percent off) as well as samples. In the latter department, splurge on black denim pants, round-neck tops and scoop neck dresses, now that they’re within the $19 to $299 price point. 314 E 9th St (212-529-5715, eileenfisher.com). Sat 10 10am–6pm, Sun 11 11am–6pm.

Jack Rogers

Now’s the time to upgrade your kicks with colors that are more spring-appropriate. Grab a pair of this chic brand’s sandals or boots while they’re marked up to 70 percent off. Find styles for all types, plus apparel and handbags. 1412 Broadway, suite 1600 (jackrogersusa.com). Mon 12–Mar 15 8am–5pm, Mar 16 8am–3pm.