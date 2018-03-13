These are the sample sales you need to know about in NYC this week

If you’re a Gothamite with a passion for fashion, then you need to know about the best sample sales NYC has to offer. In a town with so many great shops and designer showrooms, it’s pretty hard to keep up with all those deals. That’s where we come in. Here are the best sample sales happening now until next Wednesday. Grab your plastic and get ready to shop until you drop.

BaubleBar

Thank the gods that there’s a stand-alone location in the city where you can shop this popular e-commerce brand’s affordable jewelry—but instead of dropping the usual $50 to $60 on a necklace, bag baubles for as little as $15. While you dig for treasures, make sure to peek at the Parker sale occurring at the same venue. 260 Fifth Ave (212-725-5400, 260samplesale.com). Wed 14–Sat 17 10am–7pm, Sun 18 10am–5pm.

Clever Alice

This trendy company’s pop-up is stocked with tons of discounted apparel (up to 80 percent off) by under-the-radar and emerging designers from around the world. Nab deals on items from ace clothiers such as Porto, Heartloom, June Wear and more. Price tags are marked between $30 and $250. Manex France Display, 126 W 25th St (cleveralice.com). Wed 14–Sat 17 10am–7pm, Sun 18 noon–5pm.

Parker

Shop this NYC line’s feminine wares during a blowout clothing and accessories sale. You’ll find flirty apparel, including frocks, off-shoulder blouses and one-of-a-kind samples. In the past, prices have started as low as $20. 260 Fifth Ave (212-725-5400, 260samplesale.com). Wed 14–Sat 17 10am–7pm, Sun 18 10am–5pm.

Jack Rogers

Now’s the time to upgrade your kicks with colors that are more spring-appropriate. Grab a pair of this chic brand’s sandals or boots while they’re marked up to 70 percent off. Find styles for all types, plus apparel and handbags. 1412 Broadway, suite 1600 (jackrogersusa.com). Mon 12–Mar 15 8am–5pm, Mar 16 8am–3pm.

