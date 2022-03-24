New Yorkers pride themselves on living in one of the most recognizable cities in the world—but are certain New York streets more famous than others?

Apparently, yes. American Home Shield just analyzed shooting location data from IMDB and uncovered the most filmed streets in New York (and the United States as a whole!).

We can't say that the results of the study surprise us as the instantly identifiable Park Avenue tops the New York-centric list, with 61 credits overall.

The avenue lands at the number three spot on the nation-wide ranking, becoming the most filmed street outside of California (Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles take up the top two spots).

Park Avenue's credits include appearances in classics like Manhattan, North by Northwest and Catch Me If You Can, plus a "dramatic showdown" in The Amazing Spiderman 2. The location does make for a wonderful backdrop, after all.

With 51 credits, Broadway is the second most filmed street in the city (notable movie: Die Hard: With a Vengeance) followed by the beautiful Fifth Avenue (46 credits), where the Devil's Advocate was shot.

Here are the ten most filmed streets in New York, according to the study:

1. Park Avenue

2. Broadway

3. Fifth Avenue

4. Wall Street (notable movie: Annie Hall)

5. Central Park West (notable movie: Miracle on 34th Street)

6. Madison Avenue (notable movie: Ransom)

7. Third Avenue (notable movie: Living it Up)

8. Columbus Circle (notable movie: Taxi Driver)

9. West 57 Street (notable movie: The King of Comedy)

10. South Street (notable movie: Doctor Dolittle)

Honorable mentions outside of the top ten include Myrtle Avenue (7 credits, including Ocean's Eight) and Broadway (6 credits, including Ghost) in Brooklyn; Mulberry Street (8 credits, including Léon), Christopher Street (8 credits, including Inside Llewyn Davis) and Bleecker Street (8 credits, including Mean Streets) in downtown Manhattan; and Riverside Drive uptown (8 credits, including Vanilla Sky).

Below, feel free to play around with the country-wide ranking:

