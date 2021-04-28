These Brooklyn bakers are selling decadent "angel donuts" from their apartment

Among the plenty of pandemic-fueled food-related projects that have popped up around town in the past year is Back Alley Bread, an "Instagram bakery" founded by Autumn Moultrie and Brian Villanueva that has quite literally invaded New Yorkers' palates.

Baking their treats in Brooklyn, the duo (and real-life couple) initially set up shop in their own apartment in Ditmas Park back in March of 2020. Since then, they have rented a space left vacant by an Asian fusion restaurant in Flatbush and are now operating out of yet another (larger) apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

No strangers to the food industry (Villanueva used to work at Blue Hill at Stone Barns while Moultrie helped open The Grill in Manhattan), the bakers sell a pretty vast variety of treats (according to Moultrie, they fill about 100 orders weekly), the most recognized of which is probably the angel donut, a donut-biscuit invention shaped like a beignet, drenched in cinnamon sugar and a wild African honey glaze from Sierra Leone.

But a mere scroll through the company's Instagram account is sure to whet your appetite for all things sweet. In addition to the delicious angel donuts, you can order homemade pop tarts that don't even compare to the real thing (in a good way), espresso cheesecake brownies and sourdough loaves.

The savory portion of the menu also deserves your attention. From a chicken and biscuit pot pie that will have you reconsider your food-related choices until this very moment to a mushroom and leek version of the food and a French onion soft pretzel, every single thing on offer looks and tastes amazing.

The two food gurus don't seem to be slowing down, either. Just a couple of weeks ago, they announced the imminent arrival of a new product: "bread and butter" ice cream sandwiches that will be prepared in a variety of flavors, including toast and jam (toasted sourdough ice cream, jam and brown butter cookie), coffee and donuts (white coffee ice cream on a chocolate cake-donut cookie) and blueberry pancake (blueberry cookies, buttermilk ice cream and maple syrup). We are salivating already... do you blame us?

You can place your orders all week long on the company's official website right here. Deliveries are made throughout Brooklyn from Thursdays through Sundays. Oh, just in case you were wondering: everything is obviously baked to order.

