Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right These dreamy renderings show what New York would look like without cars
New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)
Photograph: Courtesy PAU

These dreamy renderings show what New York would look like without cars

These before-and-after images suggest that a traffic-free NYC may be closer than you think.

By Howard Halle Posted: Wednesday July 15 2020, 2:31pm
Advertising

Except for occasional spates of speeding and drag-racing, the streets of New York City have been pretty quiet during the pandemic, thanks to a corresponding drop in traffic. And even as people stayed home, Mayor De Blasio closed off 23 miles of NYC streets to automobiles. These developments have led designers and urban planners to start imagining a car-free future for NYC once the current crisis passes.

In fact, there have been proposals put forth to turn the Brooklyn Bridge into something more akin to the High Line; now, architect Vishaan Chakrabarti and his firm, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), has released plans to greatly reduce the number of individually-owned cars entering Manhattan, while refashioning streets to cede space to pedestrians and bikes.

PAU calls the project “N.Y.C. (Not Your Car),” and it is nothing if not ambitious. Besides restricting private motor vehicles and curbside parking, the program would enlarge sidewalks, replace car lanes with two-way bike paths protected by concrete barriers, increase dedicated bus lanes, create a new greenway along FDR Drive that would connect to the one on the West Side Highway, and dedicate more room on the Manhattan Bridge to ride-shares, buses, pedestrians and bikers.

Whether or not any of this becomes reality remains an open question, but in the meantime, you can check out how PAU envisions the city with fewer cars in these before and after images.

Park Avenue, Upper East Side:

New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)

 

Photograph: Courtesy PAU

 

New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)

 

Photograph: Courtesy PAU

 

FDR Drive:

New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)

 

Photograph: Courtesy PAU

 

New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)

 

Photograph: Courtesy PAU

 

 West 46thStreet:

New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)

 

Photograph: Courtesy PAU

 

 

New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)

 

Photograph: Courtesy PAU

 

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at 125th Street 

 

New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)

 

Photograph: Courtesy PAU

 

New York City, pandemic, cars, traffic, pedestrians, Vishaan Chakrabarti, Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU)

 

Photograph: Courtesy PAU

 

Most popular on Time Out

- Last year’s best new play is streaming live this Saturday
- Everything you need to know about Phase 4 reopening plans in NYC
- The best live theater to stream online today
- If you fly into a New York airport, you’ll have to fill out this form or be fined $2,000
- Six unique Airbnbs you can rent in NYC

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising