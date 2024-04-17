More than a dozen cocktails can be ordered directly to your table this spring.

“To every thing there is a season,” and that season is rooftop cocktails season!

A crop of very delicious spring-themed cocktails just dropped at Time Out Market New York, meaning you can now take in the sun and skyline with a pretty drink in hand.

Photograph: Time Out Market New York | Passion Fruit Cooler

Once you’ve settled on your meal of choice at one of the market’s kitchens—Back Barbecue, Pat LaFrieda, Fornino, Ivy Stark’s Mexology and others—you can choose from 13 different cocktails and two mock-tails to wash it all down with including:

The Watermelon Margarita ($19): Tromba Tequila, Cointreau, watermelon and ginger-mint syrup

The Hawaiian “Knockout” Punch ($16): Plantation Original Dark Rum, coconut rum, pineapple, orange and mango

Espresso Ecstasy ($22): Truman Vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, cold brew

Very Berry Sangria ( $17): Red wine, Cointreau, lemon, lime, Framboise, strawberry syrup and fresh berries

Coconut Carousel ($15): Plantation 3 Stars, Plantation Original Dark Rum, coconut, pineapple and nutmeg

Time Out Tea ($16): Russell’s Reserve Bourbon, unsweetened black tea and lemon

Passionfruit Cooler ($17): Beluga Vodka, St. Germain, Cointreau, passion fruit and lime

Killer Bee ($19): El Tequileño Gran Reserva Reposado, Dos Hombres Mezcal and honey-ginger syrup

Mix Me, I’m Irish ($18): Paddy Irish Whiskey, St. Germain, cucumber-mint syrup and lemon

Negroni Spritz ($18): Citadelle Gin, 1757 Sweet Vermouth and seltzer

Oaxaca Pasión ($18): Dos Hombres Mezcal, passion fruit, Hagave Spiced Nectar and lime

Fuzzy Mule ($22): Whistle Pig PiggyBack Rye, Q Ginger Beer, lemon, lime and peach liqueur

Revive & Thrive ($17): Botanist Gin, Limoncello Lillet Blanc and lemon

“Gin” sling (non-alcoholic, $12) : Ritual Gin Alternative, tonic and lemon

: Ritual Gin Alternative, tonic and lemon Tropical “Rum” Punch (non-alcoholic, $12): Ritual Rum Alternative, orange, pineapple, cranberry, passionfruit, Q Mixer Sparkling Grapefruit

Photograph: Time Out Market New York | Watermelon Margarita

If cocktails aren’t your vibe, there are more than a dozen wine varieties and a slew of local (Brooklyn Brewery, Coney Island, Six Point and others) and regional beer on tap.

Best of all, you can enjoy them on the rooftop patio overlooking the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges and the Manhattan skyline. You don’t even have to get up from your table—you can now order and pay from your smartphone!

Happy spring!