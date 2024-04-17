New York
Timeout

Time Out Market New York rooftop
Photograph: Time Out Market New York

These gorgeous new spring cocktails just popped up at Time Out Market New York

More than a dozen cocktails can be ordered directly to your table this spring.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
“To every thing there is a season,” and that season is rooftop cocktails season!

A crop of very delicious spring-themed cocktails just dropped at Time Out Market New York, meaning you can now take in the sun and skyline with a pretty drink in hand.

RECOMMENDED: You can now order directly from your table at Time Out Market New York

Time Out Market New York’s Passion Fruit Cooler
Photograph: Time Out Market New York | Passion Fruit Cooler

Once you’ve settled on your meal of choice at one of the market’s kitchens—Back Barbecue, Pat LaFrieda, Fornino, Ivy Stark’s Mexology and others—you can choose from 13 different cocktails and two mock-tails to wash it all down with including:

  • The Watermelon Margarita ($19): Tromba Tequila, Cointreau, watermelon and ginger-mint syrup
  • The Hawaiian “Knockout” Punch ($16): Plantation Original Dark Rum, coconut rum, pineapple, orange and mango
  • Espresso Ecstasy ($22): Truman Vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, cold brew
  • Very Berry Sangria ($17): Red wine, Cointreau, lemon, lime, Framboise, strawberry syrup and fresh berries
  • Coconut Carousel ($15): Plantation 3 Stars, Plantation Original Dark Rum, coconut, pineapple and nutmeg
  • Time Out Tea ($16): Russell’s Reserve Bourbon, unsweetened black tea and lemon
  • Passionfruit Cooler ($17): Beluga Vodka, St. Germain, Cointreau, passion fruit and lime
  • Killer Bee ($19): El Tequileño Gran Reserva Reposado, Dos Hombres Mezcal and honey-ginger syrup
  • Mix Me, I’m Irish ($18): Paddy Irish Whiskey, St. Germain, cucumber-mint syrup and lemon
  • Negroni Spritz ($18): Citadelle Gin, 1757 Sweet Vermouth and seltzer
  • Oaxaca Pasión ($18): Dos Hombres Mezcal, passion fruit, Hagave Spiced Nectar and lime
  • Fuzzy Mule ($22): Whistle Pig PiggyBack Rye, Q Ginger Beer, lemon, lime and peach liqueur
  • Revive & Thrive ($17): Botanist Gin, Limoncello Lillet Blanc and lemon
  • “Gin” sling (non-alcoholic, $12): Ritual Gin Alternative, tonic and lemon
  • Tropical “Rum” Punch (non-alcoholic, $12): Ritual Rum Alternative, orange, pineapple, cranberry, passionfruit, Q Mixer Sparkling Grapefruit
Watermelon Margarita at Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Time Out Market New York | Watermelon Margarita

If cocktails aren’t your vibe, there are more than a dozen wine varieties and a slew of local (Brooklyn Brewery, Coney Island, Six Point and others) and regional beer on tap.

Best of all, you can enjoy them on the rooftop patio overlooking the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges and the Manhattan skyline. You don’t even have to get up from your table—you can now order and pay from your smartphone!

Happy spring!

