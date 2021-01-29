These hot dog-shaped ice creams served at a LES cocktail bar look so real

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Double Chicken Please (DCP) (@doublechickenpleasenyc)

We hereby introduce you to one of the oddest-looking desserts we've encountered in quite some time: a hot dog-shaped ice cream currently served at Lower East Side cocktail bar Double Chicken Please.

The treat is being served by owner GN Chan from a street cart right in front of the bar called Ice Ice Weenies. In addition to the ice cream, customers can indulge in hot cocktails. Talk about juxtaposition.

For $6.90, sweet lovers can get their hands on a dark-chocolate-and-house-made-vanilla-bean-frankfurter stuffed in a Martin's potato roll. Brave souls can also opt to top the new menu item with "ketchup" (which is really hot honey) and "mustard" made with salted duck yolks blended with condensed milk.

Believe it or not, the most striking aspect of the dessert is its uncanny resemblance to its inspiration. You'll totally feel like you're eating a real hot dog until a burst of sweet flavors inundates your palate and has you ask out loud: but how is this possible?

As for cocktail lovers, expect the special cart offering to be a riff on the hot toddy. For $12, warm up with a concoction made with butter, whiskey and black raisins.

You can try the inventions yourself by visiting the Allen Street cart on Fridays through Sundays, from 1:30pm to 5pm until, at least, mid-February. Enjoy!

