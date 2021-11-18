These hot pink works of public art are all over Long Island City

Next time you're walking around Long Island City, you may notice a slew of new public art pieces adorning the neighborhood.

Part of a novel art series dubbed "LIC (Re)Connects," the commissioned works include a 760-foot multi-panel mural along the Thomson Avenue Bridge, a bright pink installation and a mural by graffiti artist Queen Andrea right by a construction site.

Photograph: Ty “MrVizionAir” Hill courtesy of LIC Partnership Unity and Diversity

"[This project] is our own love letter to the of Long Island City," said Elizabeth Lusskin, the President of Long Island City Partnership, the board that commissioned the works. "The [art pieces] are a testament to the spirit, ingenuity and cross-pollination uniquely found in Long Island City. As neighbors return to their homes, kids return to school, visitors rediscover our museums and workers head back to the office, we encourage everyone to take a moment to enjoy this public art that brightens our streetscape."

The Thomson Avenue Bridge mural is called "Unity and Diversity" and was created by local visual artist No Cap. According to a press release, the design "depicts the people of Queens, the most ethnically diverse urban area in the world, through a colorful and dynamic intertwining pattern." Onlookers will notice the sentence "we are the world" spelled out within the mural in a variety of different languages, the most commonly spoken ones within the borough.

Photograph: Ty “MrVizionAir” Hill courtesy of LIC Partnership Floral Festivity

"Floral Festivity" is the other mural in the series, this one located at 27-01 Jackson Avenue, right by a construction fence—a deliberate location. Queen Andrea sought to convert "an eyesore into an energizing backdrop" through the use of bright shapes and flowers.

Finally, "The Ribbon," designed by Hive Public Space and The Urban Conga, is actually a two-part piece located within Court Square. Each portion of the work seeks to "engage everyone from curious children to workers on their lunch break," an easy task given the color of each structure. The hot pink, iridescent panels are inscribed with "LIC Love Notes" that were submitted by locals. The public is actually encouraged to keep sending in their own love note through December 31—the letters will be continually added through December or until all 100 panels that make up the structures are filled.