These Korean corn dogs are all the rave this summer

Grab one (or three?) at Korean chain Two Hands right now.

Here's a good way to kick off this rainy Monday: indulge in the city's latest delicious ethnic offering, the Korean corn dog.

Served at Two Hands, a national Korean corn dog chain that opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in New York this past spring and just debuted a second location in Soho, the culinary treat is either a deep fried sausage or a deep fried stick of mozzarella (or a combination of the two) that is then drenched in a slew of other toppings.

At Two Hands, patrons can choose between a 100% beef sausage, a half-sausage half-mozzarella option, a whole mozzarella "dog," a half-mozzarella-half-cheddar one and a spicy beef sausage. In terms of toppings, the menu includes a crispy rice dog that features, well, rice puffs; a spicy dog, which combines Two Hands spicy sauce and Hot Cheetos powder; and an Injeolmi dog made with bean powder, sweet sauce and added savory flavoring, among other options.

Given the extent of the Two Hands network—the national chain operates over ten locations across Arizona, California and Texas, in addition to the two New York outposts it recently launched—don't be surprised to encounter a line upon your arrival on the premise. Needless to say, the wait is worth it: the dogs are relatively cheap (for less than $20, you can get a set of five alongside appropriate dippings) and will surely delight your taste buds (and your stomach). A mere scroll through the company's Instagram account will make that clear.

The chain's first New York location opened to much fanfare in the East Village (147 Avenue A) just a few months ago, in April. The fact that Two Hands was able to debut a second destination in trendy Soho (250 Mott Street) just a few weeks after that is a clear indication of New Yorkers' penchant for Korean food in general and corn dogs in specific.

What are you still waiting for? Go devour one.