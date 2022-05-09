These lamp posts warn about potential flooding levels in Battery Park City

The Battery Park City Authority (BCPA) is giving well-deserved attention to climate-related disasters, hoping to highlight the dangers that such issues can cause across New York.

The agency has painted 11 light poles by Battery Park City's waterfront esplanade to indicate the levels that water could potentially rise during a storm surge as part of a severe weather event.

Passersby will notice banners installed next to the various poles explaining what the blue paint, which ranges in height from 18 to 23.5 feet above sea level, actually means.

This isn't the only project of its kind that the BPCA is working on—most of them are reliant on an assessment that the agency recently conducted.

In the upcoming months, for example, a new continuous flood barrier will be installed from the Museum of Jewish Heritage through the northern border of Battery Park. Wagner Park will actually close for about two years as well, in order to quite literally raise the 3.5-acre park by 12 feet.

"[The new blue poles] are about the climate crisis we need to adapt to, not just in Battery Park City but everywhere in New York City and other coastal communities," said Battery Park City Authority president and CEO B.J. Jones to the Tribeca Trib. "I hope this will help people understand what we're up against."

While walking around the neighborhood and gazing at the poles, New Yorkers might also encounter 70 different QR codes, which are actually the very beginning of a pretty awesome art exhibit named "Bird's-Eye View."

The work, by New York City-based artist Shuli Sadé, showcases 30 species of birds that seek temporary or permanent refuge near Manhattan's waterways via photographs and original watercolors through the Adobe Aero app and a smartphone camera. Think of it as an invisible art exhibit.

