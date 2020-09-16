These massive mosaic sculptures are now standing just outside Central Park

You can pass through them as you go in and out of the park.

A towering stone sculpture is currently emerging out of the ground at Central Park's Doris C. Freedman Plaza entrance.

Consisting of three oversized doors that stand ajar, the work, titled Doors for Doris, is meant to be passed through by those entering and exiting the park. Each door is made of marble remnants that artist Sam Moyer collected from around the city and inlaid into poured concrete.

The artwork was unveiled this week by the Public Art Fund and will be up through September 21, 2021.

"Doris C. Freedman Plaza is a threshold between the buzzing energy of the city and the natural landscapes of Central Park, both inspiring constructed spaces on opposing ends of the architectural spectrum," Moyer said. "In making Doors for Doris, I explored the marriage of these two elements of our urban landscape, emphasizing the transition between them and how their roles in the lived New York experience are most energized at the moment of their intersection."

To create the doors, Moyer gathered leftover pieces of richly-colored stone from different places around the world, including from Brazil, China, India, and Italy. Each stone still has marks of its former life as a kitchen countertop, an interior renovation, or a tabletop from a local New York City park. Moyer carefully placed each fragment into six marble mosaic patterns and laid them into poured concrete to construct the doors. Each door is reminiscent of the rotating doors of NYC's buildings and is framed by a towering Bluestone structure that was cut from a quarry in New York. They range in height from 11 to 15 feet and together span more than 30 feet across the plaza.

Sam Moyer's work has been featured at the Whitney Museum of American Art, in the 2010 Public Art Fund exhibition Total Recall at MetroTech Center in Brooklyn and at The Drawing Center, among other exhibits across the world. She also participated in Greater New York and Between Spaces at MoMA PS1. She lives in Brooklyn. To see the doors, head to the southeast entrance to Central Park at the corner of 60th Street and Fifth Avenue. It's free to explore.

