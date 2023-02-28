New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Portland Loo in NYC
Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Parks

These modular public bathrooms are being installed inside five NYC parks

You'll find one in each borough.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

We can't believe it's taken so long considering how popular our green spaces are, but the Department of Parks and Recreation has finally announced the arrival of public restrooms at five different parks, one in each borough.

Portland Loo in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

Specifically, as first reported by The City, New Yorkers will get to test pre-fabricated modular bathrooms called Portland Loos that have already been praised as cost-effective solutions in cities like Seattle, Boston and Portland, Oregon, where the company behind them, Madden Fabrication, is based.

The toilets are basically metal kiosks that look like newspaper stands but also feature metal slats in the hopes of discouraging folks from partaking in illicit activities in there. As a reminder, New Yorkers: public bathrooms are just meant for you to relieve yourself while walking around town. 

Expect a changing table and a hand-washing station inside each loo as well.

According to The City, the proposed sites for the pilot program are Irving Square Park in Bushwick, Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem, Hoyt Playground in Astoria, Father Macris Park in Staten Island and Joyce Kilmer Park, right by Yankee Stadium, in the Bronx.

"We are installing Portland Loos in one park in each borough, in areas specifically chosen because they did not previously have bathrooms," Parks Department spokesperson Meghan Lalor said to The City. "This is a pilot to determine the feasibility of using this model in the future as an economical solution to building bathrooms in parks.”

Speaking of financials: although each bathroom costs about $185,000, the city has budgeted $5.3 million for the project, specifically citing the cost of installation.

"One major consideration is that these locations were intentionally chosen to bring new bathrooms to areas that didn’t have one previously, so they will require brand new utility runs to provide water and electrical service to the loos," a representative of the Department of Parks and Recreation explained via email to the New York Post. "Total cost will also include site considerations such as preparation work, laying a foundation, fencing etc."

Although the monetary aspect of the much-anticipated project is still raising eyebrows, we're excited about the fact that officials are finally doing something to help us find relieve ourselves while spending entire days at the park.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!