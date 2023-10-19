Three new pieces of public art by Daniel Arsham have just been installed at The Standard, High Line and, as much as we love any sort of creative installation, we must admit that these particular works add a touch of creepiness to the neighborhood. That's all for the better, we guess, considering that Halloween is just around the corner.

Part of the artist's famous "Relics of Kanto Through Time" series, the sculptures mark part of the Pokémon Company’s first collaborative project with a contemporary artist.

You read that right: Pokemon. In fact, beloved Japanese characters Pikachu, Mewtwo and Trainer have been turned into green patinated bronze artifacts that stand tall over the Meatpacking District. What's scary about them, you may ask? For some reason, they look partly eaten away, a visual cue that we're sure has some sort of artistic meaning but still unsettles us.

Photograph: Courtesy of The High Line

“The works on view are life-sized bronze patinated sculptures of characters from the Pokémon universe,” Arsham said in an official statement. “A lot of my work is about understanding our position in time, so I always select subjects that place the viewer in time. Pokémon is particularly special, because each character has its own complex back story, almost like mythologies. When the work is on view in public outdoor spaces, the stories are multiplied by the landscape where they are presented. Hotels are melting pots for the infinite stories of wandering travelers, so I am excited to see how the characters interact with the visitors and surroundings of The Standard.”

If the takes on the classic Japanese figures tickle your fancy, make sure to also visit The Shop at The Standard, High Line to purchase a one-of-a-kind edition of Arsham's works at the pop-up gallery on site.

Speaking of frightening art: earlier this week, a new alligator sculpture was unveiled in Union Square, drawing on the century-old myth of sewer reptiles living under us in New York and proving that art, does, indeed imitate life.