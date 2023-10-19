New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pokemon scultpures
Photograph: Courtesy of The High Line

These new public sculptures by the High Line actually terrify us

Cult Pokémon characters get a (scary) makeover.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Three new pieces of public art by Daniel Arsham have just been installed at The Standard, High Line and, as much as we love any sort of creative installation, we must admit that these particular works add a touch of creepiness to the neighborhood. That's all for the better, we guess, considering that Halloween is just around the corner.

Part of the artist's famous "Relics of Kanto Through Time" series, the sculptures mark part of the Pokémon Company’s first collaborative project with a contemporary artist.

You read that right: Pokemon. In fact, beloved Japanese characters Pikachu, Mewtwo and Trainer have been turned into green patinated bronze artifacts that stand tall over the Meatpacking District. What's scary about them, you may ask? For some reason, they look partly eaten away, a visual cue that we're sure has some sort of artistic meaning but still unsettles us.

Pokemon scultpures
Photograph: Courtesy of The High Line

“The works on view are life-sized bronze patinated sculptures of characters from the Pokémon universe,” Arsham said in an official statement. “A lot of my work is about understanding our position in time, so I always select subjects that place the viewer in time. Pokémon is particularly special, because each character has its own complex back story, almost like mythologies. When the work is on view in public outdoor spaces, the stories are multiplied by the landscape where they are presented. Hotels are melting pots for the infinite stories of wandering travelers, so I am excited to see how the characters interact with the visitors and surroundings of The Standard.”

If the takes on the classic Japanese figures tickle your fancy, make sure to also visit The Shop at The Standard, High Line to purchase a one-of-a-kind edition of Arsham's works at the pop-up gallery on site.

Speaking of frightening art: earlier this week, a new alligator sculpture was unveiled in Union Square, drawing on the century-old myth of sewer reptiles living under us in New York and proving that art, does, indeed imitate life.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.