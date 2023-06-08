These NYC events are canceled due to smoke-filled air

The air quality is so bad, outdoor fun is on hold for most institutions.

Wednesday in NYC was like something out of an early 2000s apocalypse film. The sky grew more orange as the day progressed, obscuring the city’s iconic skyscrapers. As the smoke from Canadian fires became thicker, it became harder to breathe, even indoors. It seemed like a freaky preview of a climate change horror film.

New Yorkers shared their horrific snaps of the hellscape all day.

Because of the poor air quality—it was reportedly the worst in the world yesterday—many institutions canceled their outdoor events and closed their doors, especially once the Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory.

While the quality is improved today, Thursday, June 8, it’s still not OK. There’s still an air quality alert for NYC and the air quality index is hovering around 200, which is considered “unhealthy.” The city is actually handing out free masks today at subway stations to help keep people safe from the particles and the city has suspended alternate-side parking.

So, until the air gets cleaner, we should expect cancelations and closures.

Below are the following changes in NYC:

Little Island is currently closed due to the air quality.



We will re-open as soon as it is safe for our staff and visitors.



Today’s Creative Break: Visual Arts has been cancelled. — LittleIslandNYC (@littleislandnyc) June 8, 2023

Due to the air quality today’s events are now cancelled. Please visit our website and turn on our post notifications for more updates 💚. pic.twitter.com/NXtl4Ss1o9 — Bryant Park (@bryantparknyc) June 8, 2023

After closing early on 6/7 due to poor air quality conditions for the safety of the public and our staff, NYPL locations will open at 11 AM today 6/8. Check with your local branch for specific events. Please continue checking our website for updates: https://t.co/Zmsmx7V7tP https://t.co/6woB9kaRwQ — NY Public Library (@nypl) June 8, 2023

Unfortunately, we have made the decision to cancel the first two performances of the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of HAMLET on 6/8 & 6/9 due to the ongoing issues of air quality & the added effect it is having on finalizing the production at The Delacorte. (con’t, 1/4) pic.twitter.com/oymJWrbtZm — The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) June 7, 2023

Due to air quality conditions, The Prospect Park Carousel, LeFrak Center at Lakeside + the Prospect Park Audubon Center are closed on Thursday, June 8 + Yoga on the Long Meadow is canceled. Please visit https://t.co/1FL6LRBEXA to stay up to date on closures + cancellations. pic.twitter.com/Vrkk2G9CEq — Prospect Park (@prospect_park) June 8, 2023