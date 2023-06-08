New York
Timeout

The Triboro Bridge in smoke
Photograph: Shutterstock

These NYC events are canceled due to smoke-filled air

The air quality is so bad, outdoor fun is on hold for most institutions.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Wednesday in NYC was like something out of an early 2000s apocalypse film. The sky grew more orange as the day progressed, obscuring the city’s iconic skyscrapers. As the smoke from Canadian fires became thicker, it became harder to breathe, even indoors. It seemed like a freaky preview of a climate change horror film.

New Yorkers shared their horrific snaps of the hellscape all day.

Because of the poor air quality—it was reportedly the worst in the world yesterday—many institutions canceled their outdoor events and closed their doors, especially once the Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory.

While the quality is improved today, Thursday, June 8, it’s still not OK. There’s still an air quality alert for NYC and the air quality index is hovering around 200, which is considered “unhealthy.” The city is actually handing out free masks today at subway stations to help keep people safe from the particles and the city has suspended alternate-side parking.

So, until the air gets cleaner, we should expect cancelations and closures.

Below are the following changes in NYC:

