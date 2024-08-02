These NYC feats of athleticism and endurance should be Olympic sports

All eyes have been on the Olympics games in Paris this week. From Pommel Horse Guy (aka Stephen Neodoroscik)'s dizzying performance to Simone Biles' gold-medal win to the grace of Bob the Cap Catcher, the games have been both astonishing and adorable.

Though we don’t have the chance to win a gold medal for it, sometimes living in New York City feels like competing in the Olympics itself. Running to catch a bus in 90-degree weather, helping a parent carry a stroller up subway stairs, weathering surprise thunderstorms, and navigating Times Square to get to a Broadway show could all be Olympic sports in our opinion. So that got us to thinking: If New Yorkers were to win a gold medal in something, what would it be? We asked on social media, and the answers did not disappoint. So now, with our readers' help, we now present the Olympic "sports" that New Yorkers would crush.

The Olympic sports of NYC