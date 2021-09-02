These NYC institutions are closed today because of the flooding

Even this morning, parts of the city were still flooded

New York City was largely underwater last night as the remnants of Ida rolled through, dropping about eight inches of rain across some parts of the city.

Cars floated across streets while apartments filled up with floodwater. Subway commuters were forced off their trains and expected to traverse flooded stairways and halls. It was the first time the National Weather Service ever had to issue a Flash Flood Emergency.

Even this morning, parts of the city were still flooded — the lake at Prospect Park and Bethesda Fountain in Central Park—and trees were still strewn across sidewalks and streets. Parts of the subway system, which was completely shut down overnight, remained closed off due to the flooding.

Delayed openings happened across the city at the New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Central Library, The Whitney Museum and some of Coney Island's amusements.

We've gathered some closures to help New Yorkers get around today as NYC cleans up the mess Ida left behind:

Closed today

MoMA

MoMA PS1

Guggenheim Museum

Queens Libraries: Corona (38-23 104 St.); Elmhurst (86-07 Broadway); Forest Hills (108-19 71 Ave.); Lefrak City (98-30 57 Ave.); Hunters Point Library (47-40 Center Blvd.)



NYC Test & Trace Vax Thursday and some vaccination sites

Some beaches, outdoor pools, concessions and part of parks

Beach Advisory: Cedar Grove Beach, Coney Island Beach, Manhattan Beach, Midland Beach, Orchard Beach: Swimming & wading not recommended due to inadequate water quality as a result of heavy rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida. Info: call 311 or text BEACH to 877-877. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 2, 2021

Our forestry crews are inspecting and addressing storm-related tree issues and staff is assessing the citywide impact of last night's storm. We ask for patience today as conditions across the city are causing closures and delayed openings. pic.twitter.com/1ie0iDfPI4 — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) September 2, 2021

Let us know if we've missed anything!