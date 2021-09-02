New York
Photograph: Courtesy Charissa Fay

These NYC institutions are closed today because of the flooding

Even this morning, parts of the city were still flooded

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
New York City was largely underwater last night as the remnants of Ida rolled through, dropping about eight inches of rain across some parts of the city.

Cars floated across streets while apartments filled up with floodwater. Subway commuters were forced off their trains and expected to traverse flooded stairways and halls. It was the first time the National Weather Service ever had to issue a Flash Flood Emergency.

RECOMMENDED: Watch these insane videos of last night's historic flooding in NYC

Even this morning, parts of the city were still flooded — the lake at Prospect Park and Bethesda Fountain in Central Park—and trees were still strewn across sidewalks and streets. Parts of the subway system, which was completely shut down overnight, remained closed off due to the flooding.

Delayed openings happened across the city at the New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Central Library, The Whitney Museum and some of Coney Island's amusements.

We've gathered some closures to help New Yorkers get around today as NYC cleans up the mess Ida left behind:

Closed today

  • MoMA
  • MoMA PS1
  • Guggenheim Museum
  • Queens Libraries: Corona (38-23 104 St.); Elmhurst (86-07 Broadway); Forest Hills (108-19 71 Ave.); Lefrak City (98-30 57 Ave.); Hunters Point Library (47-40 Center Blvd.)
  • NYC Test & Trace Vax Thursday and some vaccination sites
  • Some beaches, outdoor pools, concessions and part of parks

 Let us know if we've missed anything!

