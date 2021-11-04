These NYC libraries are among the world’s most Instagrammable

These hidden university libraries are the most beautiful in the world!

Some of New York City's libraries are the things of fairytales and dark academia dreams—the Morgan Library & Museum, the Rose Reading Room at NYPL and the New York Academy of Medicine to name a few—but its university libraries are also quite beautiful.

In fact, three of them made it on the list of the most Instagrammable university libraries in the U.S. and in the world!

RECOMMENDED: America's top four most-Instagrammed museums are all in New York

Theknowledgeacademy.com, a company that offers certification training courses, looked at Instagram data in October to find out the country's most popular beautiful university libraries.

It turns out that the second most Instagrammable American university library is Butler Library at Columbia University with 3,666 Instagram hashtags, followed by Bobst Library at New York University at no. 7 with 1,990 Instagram posts. Ithaca's Cornell University was at no. 8 with 864.

Photograph: courtesy theknowledgeacademy.com

The American university library with the most Instagram hashtags was Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington with 6,670 posts.

All three New York libraries made it to the top 20 in the world alongside centuries-old places like at Oxford University in England, Trinity College in Ireland and Coimbra University in Portugal.

Butler Library at Columbia University was no. 5 in the world, followed by Bobst Library at New York University at no. 13 and Uris Library at Cornell University was no. 20.

Here are our favorite Instagram photos of Butler Library at Columbia University, Bobst Library at New York University and Uris Library at Cornell University:

Butler Library, Columbia University

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbia College Alumni (@alumniofcolumbiacollege)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Starzyk (@alexandrastarzyk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbia College Alumni (@alumniofcolumbiacollege)

Bobst Library, New York University

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spry Stroopwafel (@sprystroopwafel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks 🤳🏽📸 (@fassett.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanwen Zhang (@wyatt.h.z)

Uris Library, Cornell University

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yifeng Zhang (@fengtoutou)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This is Ithaca (@thisisithaca)