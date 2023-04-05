[title]
Earth Day is coming up on April 22, which means that, as has been the case every year since 2016, large portions of the city will go car-free from 10am to 3pm across all five boroughs in celebration of the important happening
The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) held a press conference earlier this week to reveal its plans for the much-anticipated day.
"Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day is about encouraging New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and enjoying our city's parks, plazas, and expanded network of Open Streets," said DOT commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez during the event. "This celebration offers an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy activities at dozens of locations in communities around New York City. It also serves as a reminder that we only have one planet—and we must all do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and pay homage to the one beautiful planet we have."
This year, there will be a total of 30 car-free zones around town, including seven "signature" locations and 23 smaller ones peppered across the boroughs.
These are the signature locations going car-free on April 22:
Willis Avenue: East 147th to East 148th Street in the Bronx
Troutman Street: St. Nicholas Avenue to Irvin Avenue in Brooklyn
Dyckman Street: Broadway to La Marina in Manhattan
St. Nicholas Avenue: West 181 Street to West 190 Street in Manhattan
Broadway: East 17th Street to West 42nd Street in Manhattan
Woodside Avenue: 76th Street to 79th Street in Queens
Minthorne Street: Bay Street to Victory Boulevard in Staten Island
Other open streets locations include:
Jennings Open Street: Jennings Street from Prospect Avenue to Chisolm Street, Bronx
Bankers Anchor: North 15 Street from Banker Street to Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn
Bedford Slip Open Street: Bedford Avenue from Lorimer Street to Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
Berry Open Street: Berry Street from Broadway to North 12 Street, Brooklyn
Beverly Road Open Street: Beverly Road from East 2 Street to Church Avenue, Brooklyn
Graham Avenue South Open Street: Graham Avenue from Scholes Street to Meserole Street, Brooklyn
Knickerbocker Plaza: Myrtle Avenue from Knickerbocker Avenue to Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
Myrtle Wyckoff Plaza: Wyckoff Avenue from Myrtle Avenue to Gates Avenue, Brooklyn
Underhill Plaza: Underhill Avenue from Pacific Street to Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
Vanderbilt Avenue Open Street: Vanderbilt Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Park Place, Brooklyn
115th Street Open Street (at Park Avenue): 115 Street at Park Avenue, Manhattan
120th Street Open Street: 120 Street from Malcolm X Boulevard to Mount Morris Park West, Manhattan
Avenue B Open Street: Avenue B from East 7 Street to East 9 Street, Manhattan
Cooper Square Plaza (at Cooper Square): Bowery at Cooper Square, Manhattan
Forsyth Street Open Street: Forsyth Street from Division Street to East Broadway, Manhattan
Johnny Hartman Plaza: Hamilton Place from 143 Street to Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
141st Street Open Street: 141 Street from 109 Avenue to Lakewood Avenue, Queens
34th Avenue Open Street: 34 Avenue from 73 Street to 74 Street, Queens
Beach 21st Street Plaza: Beach 21 Street from Mott Avenue to Cornaga Avenue, Queens
Bliss Plaza (at 46 Street): Queens Boulevard at 46 Street, Queens
Lowery Plaza (at 40 Street): Queens Boulevard at 40 Street, Queens
Read more about the various programs that will be held on the streets scheduled to shut down right here.
One more thing: Lyft and Citi Bike have combined forces to offer free unlimited 30-minute rides on classic City Bike two-wheelers throughout the day. All you need to do to take advantage of the offer is to use promo code CARFREE23 in the City Bike app. \Happy Earth Day, everyone!