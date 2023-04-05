Earth Day is coming up on April 22, which means that, as has been the case every year since 2016, large portions of the city will go car-free from 10am to 3pm across all five boroughs in celebration of the important happening

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) held a press conference earlier this week to reveal its plans for the much-anticipated day.

"Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day is about encouraging New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and enjoying our city's parks, plazas, and expanded network of Open Streets," said DOT commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez during the event. "This celebration offers an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy activities at dozens of locations in communities around New York City. It also serves as a reminder that we only have one planet—and we must all do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and pay homage to the one beautiful planet we have."

This year, there will be a total of 30 car-free zones around town, including seven "signature" locations and 23 smaller ones peppered across the boroughs.

These are the signature locations going car-free on April 22:

Willis Avenue: East 147th to East 148th Street in the Bronx

Troutman Street: St. Nicholas Avenue to Irvin Avenue in Brooklyn

Dyckman Street: Broadway to La Marina in Manhattan

St. Nicholas Avenue: West 181 Street to West 190 Street in Manhattan

Broadway: East 17th Street to West 42nd Street in Manhattan

Woodside Avenue: 76th Street to 79th Street in Queens

Minthorne Street: Bay Street to Victory Boulevard in Staten Island

Other open streets locations include:

Jennings Open Street: Jennings Street from Prospect Avenue to Chisolm Street, Bronx

Bankers Anchor: North 15 Street from Banker Street to Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn

Bedford Slip Open Street: Bedford Avenue from Lorimer Street to Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

Berry Open Street: Berry Street from Broadway to North 12 Street, Brooklyn

Beverly Road Open Street: Beverly Road from East 2 Street to Church Avenue, Brooklyn Graham Avenue South Open Street: Graham Avenue from Scholes Street to Meserole Street, Brooklyn Knickerbocker Plaza: Myrtle Avenue from Knickerbocker Avenue to Greene Avenue, Brooklyn Myrtle Wyckoff Plaza: Wyckoff Avenue from Myrtle Avenue to Gates Avenue, Brooklyn Underhill Plaza: Underhill Avenue from Pacific Street to Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn Vanderbilt Avenue Open Street: Vanderbilt Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Park Place, Brooklyn 115th Street Open Street (at Park Avenue): 115 Street at Park Avenue, Manhattan 120th Street Open Street: 120 Street from Malcolm X Boulevard to Mount Morris Park West, Manhattan Avenue B Open Street: Avenue B from East 7 Street to East 9 Street, Manhattan Cooper Square Plaza (at Cooper Square): Bowery at Cooper Square, Manhattan Forsyth Street Open Street: Forsyth Street from Division Street to East Broadway, Manhattan

Johnny Hartman Plaza: Hamilton Place from 143 Street to Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan 141st Street Open Street: 141 Street from 109 Avenue to Lakewood Avenue, Queens