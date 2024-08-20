Although New York City as a whole is undeniably greater than the sum of its parts, there’s something uniquely captivating about the city’s streets that warrants attention in their own right, which is probably why five of them appear on a top 10 ranking about the most famous streets in America.

A new survey by Action Network, a website that focuses on sports betting news, analyzed Google search and social media data from the past 12 months to identify the most instantly recognized stretches of land across the nation.

To come up with its ranking, the outlet pinpointed some of the most photogenic areas in the U.S. They then sourced the Google search volume, number of Instagram hashtag posts and TikTok searched for each and assigned values to each category.

The result is a top 10 list that captures the fame of New York when it comes to its roads. Broadway topped the ranking, followed by Main Street in Massachusetts, then NYC’s Wall Street. Other New York entries included Fifth Avenue, the High Line and Park Avenue.

Given how often New York is the setting of TV shows, movies, books and more, we’re not surprised about our various appearances on the list, but it’s always nice to be reminded of the fact that we live in one of the coolest, most important cities in the nation.

The 10 most famous streets in the U.S.

1. Broadway in New York

2. Main Street in Massachusetts

3. Wall Street in New York

4. Rodeo Drive in California

5. Fifth Avenue in New York

6. Sunset Boulevard in California

7. The High Line in New York

8. Pacific Coast Highway in California

9. Strip in Nevada

10. Park Avenue in New York