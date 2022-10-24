These self-driving, electric shuttles may soon replace buses at JFK

They would boast the first technology of its kind at a North American airport.

In an effort to embrace innovation and a better customer experience, the Port Authority revealed that it is currently testing the use of a driver-less shuttle service to transport passengers to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport's (JFK) long-term parking lot at Howard Beach.

According to Eyewitness News, officials are considering different manufacturers, including Navya, the company behind a 12-seat prototype with four wheels that follows a pre-determined path but also features eight built-in sensors that scan surrounding areas at all times.

The futuristic, self-driving modes of transportation also boast zero emissions since they are fully electric. Most importantly, perhaps, they cost half the price of an electric bus—an obvious benefit that the Port Authority is currently evaluating.

According to Eyewitness News, if the shuttles are given the green light, JFK would become the first airport in all of North America to make use of such a technology. How awesome?

"We're thinking heavily about how do we thread through these more long-term innovative elements into the experience, and we hope very much it'll be just as important to the traveler as getting from here to there, as a beautiful walkway or promenade," Seth Wainer of the Port Authority said to the outlet in an official statement. "We think this is a really exciting flexible way to do that."

No time frame regarding when the project could potentially come into fruition has yet been made public, but we're honestly incredibly excited about the whole ordeal and the city's faith in such an impressive technology.