New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A "Manhole Steam" scented candle sits on a manhole with steam.
Photograph: Courtesy of Literie | The sweet smell of Manhole Steam.

These stinky NYC candles make the perfect April Fools' Day prank

They're two smells you'll definitely recognize—not in a good way.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Ah, the smells of NYC: The lilacs in Central Park, the aroma when a coffee shop door swings open and that post-thunderstorm perfume. And the stenches of NYC: Hot garbage, manhole steam reek and the whiff of hot dog water. Some of these would make great candles but others … not so much. 

For an April Fools' Day gag, Literie has created two new perfectly putrid candles to celebrate the occasion. The first, called Manhole Steam, promises the aroma of damp concrete. The second, Dirty Water Dog, is fragranced with notes kosher beef and sauerkraut. 

RECOMMENDED: 18 smells every New Yorker will recognize

Don't worry. These April Fool's candles aren't real. When you visit the website to order the gag items, you'll be redirected to choose one of the company's actual candles, like 28th Street Flower Market, Brunch in the West Village or Hot Roasted Nut Cart.

A "Dirty Water Dog" scented candle.
Photograph: Courtesy of Literie | Ketchup and mustard not included.

Proceeds of those sales will benefit NY Cares, which addresses issues like hunger, homelessness, educational inequity and the environment. Since New York City inspired the entire brand, Literie's founder said it only made sense of them to support NY Cares.  

"Literie has grown so much since our start in March 2021, so for our second anniversary I wanted to revisit our original April Fool’s Day 'Summer in the Subway' candle stunt that really helped the brand launch," Literie founder Erica Werber said in a statement. "We chose the ubiquitous manhole steam and hotdog carts for this year's prank candle scents because like our Hot Roasted Nut Cart scent, they’re something instantly recognizable to all New Yorkers."

Since scent is the most closely linked sense to memory, Literie focuses on creating candles "that allow you to reminisce no matter where you are."

So send the link to your favorite New Yorker and tell them you got them a candle to remind them of iconic NYC stenches. At that moment they're truly repulsed, go ahead and let them in on the joke. Happy April Fools' Day! 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!