New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC skyline
Photograph: Shutterstock

These streets will go car-free for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween

Expect nearly 100 New York City streets to go car-free on Monday, October 31.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Halloween is quickly approaching and, for the first time ever, the city announced that nearly 100 streets will be closed off to car traffic on Monday, October 31, in an effort to keep New Yorkers who are our trick-or-treating safe.

The development, aptly dubbed "Trick-or-Streets," is an expansion of the city's Open Street program that will only be in effect this upcoming Monday from 4pm through 8pm.

"We hope every family and every child has a safe and enjoyable Halloween with special evening Trick-or-Streets across the entire city," said New York City mayor Eric Adams in an official statement. "This program brings together communities and city government to promote safety, community, and fun, and I want to thank all our partners on the ground for their contributions."

Officials have also announced a number of events that will take place within the car-free streets in celebration of the holiday. Here is a list of all of them, according to a press release:

Upcoming Halloween Events on Monday, October 31st

Dumbo Arch Way
Pearl Street between Water Street and Anchorage Place, Brooklyn
4:00 pm - Annual March to the Arch - parade through Dumbo & Brooklyn Bridge Park, led by brass bands & puppets! (Start Washington at Water Streets).
4:30 pm -7:00 pm - Dumboween Party. Live music. Arts & crafts. Fa-boo-lous photo booth. Costume contest for humans and pets. And of course, candy. Plus pick up a map of trick or treating in the neighborhood.

12th Street Plaza
12th Street Between 44th Avenue and 43rd Road, Queens
4:00pm – 6:00pm Families! Trick or treat your way around the 12th Street Plaza with arts & crafts, candy and lots of fun!

Myrtle Avenue Plaza
Myrtle Avenue from Grand Avenue to Emerson Place, Brooklyn
4:00pm – 6:00pm Myrtle Avenue Monster Mash
The annual Halloween dance party on Myrtle Avenue is back with games, treats, a DJ, dancing and a special Thriller Dance off.

Quisqueya Plaza
Dyckman Street between Broadway and Seaman Avenue
3:00pm – Halloween Parade Spooktacular
3:00pm – 8:00pm – Quisqueya Plaza's First Halloween Party!
Join in the fun with games, food, beverage, and prizes for the best costume!

Below is a list of the street closures that have been announced:

Borough Location Streets
Bronx Decatur Avenue
East Fordham Road to East 193 Street
Brooklyn 17 Street
7 Avenue to 8 Avenue
Brooklyn Albemarle Road
Argyle Road to Rugby Road
Brooklyn Dean Street
Bond Street to Nevins Street
Brooklyn East 4 Street
Caton Avenue to Albemerle Road
Brooklyn Fulton Street
Rochester Avenue to Ralph Avenue
Brooklyn Lafayette Avenue
St Felix Street to Ashland Place Columbus Avenue
Brooklyn Macon Street
Lewis Avenue to Stuyvesant Avenue
Brooklyn Ovington Avenue
12 Avenue to 13 Avenue
Brooklyn State Street
Nevins Street to 3 Avenue
Brooklyn Waverly Avenue
Willoughby Avenue to Dekalb Avenue
Manhattan East 10 Street
1 Avenue to 2 Avenue
Manhattan East 82 Street
3 Avenue to Lexington Avenue
Manhattan East 92 Street
Madison Avenue to Park Avenue
Manhattan Laguardia Place
Washington Square South to West 3 Street
Manhattan Wadsworth Avenue
West 176 Street to West 177 Street
Manhattan West 139 Street
Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard to Frederick Douglass Boulevard
Manhattan West 69 Street
Central Park West to Broadway
Manhattan West 78 Street
Amsterdam Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Manhattan West 90 Street
Central Park West to Columbus Avenue
Manhattan West 95 Street
Central Park West to Columbus Avenue
Queens 39 Avenue
Barnett Avenue to 48 Street
Queens 45 Avenue
21 Street to 23 Street
Queens Hollis Avenue
211 Street to 212 Street

Read more information about the program right here.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.