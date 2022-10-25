These streets will go car-free for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween

Expect nearly 100 New York City streets to go car-free on Monday, October 31.

Halloween is quickly approaching and, for the first time ever, the city announced that nearly 100 streets will be closed off to car traffic on Monday, October 31, in an effort to keep New Yorkers who are our trick-or-treating safe.

The development, aptly dubbed "Trick-or-Streets," is an expansion of the city's Open Street program that will only be in effect this upcoming Monday from 4pm through 8pm.

"We hope every family and every child has a safe and enjoyable Halloween with special evening Trick-or-Streets across the entire city," said New York City mayor Eric Adams in an official statement. "This program brings together communities and city government to promote safety, community, and fun, and I want to thank all our partners on the ground for their contributions."

Officials have also announced a number of events that will take place within the car-free streets in celebration of the holiday. Here is a list of all of them, according to a press release:

Upcoming Halloween Events on Monday, October 31st

Dumbo Arch Way

Pearl Street between Water Street and Anchorage Place, Brooklyn

4:00 pm - Annual March to the Arch - parade through Dumbo & Brooklyn Bridge Park, led by brass bands & puppets! (Start Washington at Water Streets).

4:30 pm -7:00 pm - Dumboween Party. Live music. Arts & crafts. Fa-boo-lous photo booth. Costume contest for humans and pets. And of course, candy. Plus pick up a map of trick or treating in the neighborhood.

12th Street Plaza

12th Street Between 44th Avenue and 43rd Road, Queens

4:00pm – 6:00pm Families! Trick or treat your way around the 12th Street Plaza with arts & crafts, candy and lots of fun!

Myrtle Avenue Plaza

Myrtle Avenue from Grand Avenue to Emerson Place, Brooklyn

4:00pm – 6:00pm Myrtle Avenue Monster Mash

The annual Halloween dance party on Myrtle Avenue is back with games, treats, a DJ, dancing and a special Thriller Dance off.

Quisqueya Plaza

Dyckman Street between Broadway and Seaman Avenue

3:00pm – Halloween Parade Spooktacular

3:00pm – 8:00pm – Quisqueya Plaza's First Halloween Party!

Join in the fun with games, food, beverage, and prizes for the best costume!

Below is a list of the street closures that have been announced:

Borough Location Streets Bronx Decatur Avenue East Fordham Road to East 193 Street Brooklyn 17 Street 7 Avenue to 8 Avenue Brooklyn Albemarle Road Argyle Road to Rugby Road Brooklyn Dean Street Bond Street to Nevins Street Brooklyn East 4 Street Caton Avenue to Albemerle Road Brooklyn Fulton Street Rochester Avenue to Ralph Avenue Brooklyn Lafayette Avenue St Felix Street to Ashland Place Columbus Avenue Brooklyn Macon Street Lewis Avenue to Stuyvesant Avenue Brooklyn Ovington Avenue 12 Avenue to 13 Avenue Brooklyn State Street Nevins Street to 3 Avenue Brooklyn Waverly Avenue Willoughby Avenue to Dekalb Avenue Manhattan East 10 Street 1 Avenue to 2 Avenue Manhattan East 82 Street 3 Avenue to Lexington Avenue Manhattan East 92 Street Madison Avenue to Park Avenue Manhattan Laguardia Place Washington Square South to West 3 Street Manhattan Wadsworth Avenue West 176 Street to West 177 Street Manhattan West 139 Street Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard to Frederick Douglass Boulevard Manhattan West 69 Street Central Park West to Broadway Manhattan West 78 Street Amsterdam Avenue to Columbus Avenue Manhattan West 90 Street Central Park West to Columbus Avenue Manhattan West 95 Street Central Park West to Columbus Avenue Queens 39 Avenue Barnett Avenue to 48 Street Queens 45 Avenue 21 Street to 23 Street Queens Hollis Avenue 211 Street to 212 Street

Read more information about the program right here.