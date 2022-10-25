These streets will go car-free for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween

[title]
Halloween is quickly approaching and, for the first time ever, the city announced that nearly 100 streets will be closed off to car traffic on Monday, October 31, in an effort to keep New Yorkers who are our trick-or-treating safe.
The development, aptly dubbed "Trick-or-Streets," is an expansion of the city's Open Street program that will only be in effect this upcoming Monday from 4pm through 8pm.
"We hope every family and every child has a safe and enjoyable Halloween with special evening Trick-or-Streets across the entire city," said New York City mayor Eric Adams in an official statement. "This program brings together communities and city government to promote safety, community, and fun, and I want to thank all our partners on the ground for their contributions."
Officials have also announced a number of events that will take place within the car-free streets in celebration of the holiday. Here is a list of all of them, according to a press release:
Upcoming Halloween Events on Monday, October 31st
Dumbo Arch Way
Pearl Street between Water Street and Anchorage Place, Brooklyn
4:00 pm - Annual March to the Arch - parade through Dumbo & Brooklyn Bridge Park, led by brass bands & puppets! (Start Washington at Water Streets).
4:30 pm -7:00 pm - Dumboween Party. Live music. Arts & crafts. Fa-boo-lous photo booth. Costume contest for humans and pets. And of course, candy. Plus pick up a map of trick or treating in the neighborhood.
12th Street Plaza
12th Street Between 44th Avenue and 43rd Road, Queens
4:00pm – 6:00pm Families! Trick or treat your way around the 12th Street Plaza with arts & crafts, candy and lots of fun!
Myrtle Avenue Plaza
Myrtle Avenue from Grand Avenue to Emerson Place, Brooklyn
4:00pm – 6:00pm Myrtle Avenue Monster Mash
The annual Halloween dance party on Myrtle Avenue is back with games, treats, a DJ, dancing and a special Thriller Dance off.
Quisqueya Plaza
Dyckman Street between Broadway and Seaman Avenue
3:00pm – Halloween Parade Spooktacular
3:00pm – 8:00pm – Quisqueya Plaza's First Halloween Party!
Join in the fun with games, food, beverage, and prizes for the best costume!
Below is a list of the street closures that have been announced:
|Borough
|Location
|Streets
|Bronx
|Decatur Avenue
|
East Fordham Road to East 193 Street
|Brooklyn
|17 Street
|
7 Avenue to 8 Avenue
|Brooklyn
|Albemarle Road
|
Argyle Road to Rugby Road
|Brooklyn
|Dean Street
|
Bond Street to Nevins Street
|Brooklyn
|East 4 Street
|
Caton Avenue to Albemerle Road
|Brooklyn
|Fulton Street
|
Rochester Avenue to Ralph Avenue
|Brooklyn
|Lafayette Avenue
|
St Felix Street to Ashland Place Columbus Avenue
|Brooklyn
|Macon Street
|
Lewis Avenue to Stuyvesant Avenue
|Brooklyn
|Ovington Avenue
|
12 Avenue to 13 Avenue
|Brooklyn
|State Street
|
Nevins Street to 3 Avenue
|Brooklyn
|Waverly Avenue
|
Willoughby Avenue to Dekalb Avenue
|Manhattan
|East 10 Street
|
1 Avenue to 2 Avenue
|Manhattan
|East 82 Street
|
3 Avenue to Lexington Avenue
|Manhattan
|East 92 Street
|
Madison Avenue to Park Avenue
|Manhattan
|Laguardia Place
|
Washington Square South to West 3 Street
|Manhattan
|Wadsworth Avenue
|
West 176 Street to West 177 Street
|Manhattan
|West 139 Street
|
Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard to Frederick Douglass Boulevard
|Manhattan
|West 69 Street
|
Central Park West to Broadway
|Manhattan
|West 78 Street
|
Amsterdam Avenue to Columbus Avenue
|Manhattan
|West 90 Street
|
Central Park West to Columbus Avenue
|Manhattan
|West 95 Street
|
Central Park West to Columbus Avenue
|Queens
|39 Avenue
|
Barnett Avenue to 48 Street
|Queens
|45 Avenue
|
21 Street to 23 Street
|Queens
|Hollis Avenue
|
211 Street to 212 Street
Read more information about the program right here.