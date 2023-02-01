These three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in NYC are officially closing

College students might soon have to order all their dormitory supplies strictly online as popular retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced it will be closing 87 stores across the country, including two in Brooklyn and one in Queens, in what appears to be a pre-bankruptcy declaration move.

"As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," a Bed Bath and Beyond spokesperson said to CNN. "This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program."

In addition to the three Bed Bath & Beyond destinations affected by the announcement, New Yorkers will have to deal with the shuttering of four Harmon stores across town and a buybuy Baby shop in Brooklyn. The latter two brands are, in fact, owned by the same parent company.

Here are the New York City stores set to close:

Bath Bath and Beyond at 459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn

Bath Bath and Beyond at 72-15 25th Avenue, Queens

Bath Bath and Beyond at 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn

buybuy Baby at 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn

Harmon at 675 Sixth Avenue, Manhattan

Harmon at 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn

Harmon at 245 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

Harmon at 2171 Broadway, Manhattan

The news follows the company's decision to close up shop at 150 other locations last August.

Bed Bath and&Beyond was founded back in 1971, quickly becoming the go-to destination for affordable furniture, kitchen, bathroom and home decor pieces across the country.

Perhaps most knowingly, the retailer carved a space out for itself among would-be college students looking for low-cost dorm furniture. Add to the price tags the ubiquitous 20% off coupons that have become a familiar sight around town and you've got yourself a recipe for success—until the advent of the Internet and online shopping, which seem to be the major culprits behind the company's recent financial problems.

For now, the famous Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood is still open, though, so you might want to take a trip there before the next round of closures is announced.