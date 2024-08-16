These three NYC restaurants were the most photographed in the U.S. this year

Nothing is more annoying than trying to have dinner while influencers snap photos at the next table, but that’s just part of living in New York where there are so many damn good restaurants. They deserve all the attention they can get on social media and beyond.

It turns out that three NYC restaurants are actually some of the most photographed in the nation, according to a new data study by Yelp.

The reviews and ratings website identified restaurant and food businesses and analyzed how frequently users submitted photos associated with the venues between January 1 and June 18 of this year.

Three local eateries made the list: Juqi (133-36 37th Avenue in Flushing, Queens) at no. two, Konban (311 West 17th Street in Manhattan) at no. 9 and Coqodaq (12 East 22nd Street in Manhattan) at no. 21.

Photograph: Courtesy of Yelp Corn ice cream served at Konban

All the mentioned venues have something in common: the food served on premise is just as deserving of a photo as the setting it is in.

Take the carved Peking duck served tableside at Juqi, for example, which Yelp refers to as the “ideal ‘camera eats first’ moment.”

"The imperial mashed potatoes, an edible tu'er ye made of cold mashed potatoes filled with bacon and sweet peas, and the lychee shrimp ball, rolled in puffed grains red yeast rice, are among the most photographed dishes," reads the website.

At Konban, where the staff serves a blend of Korean and Japanese dishes, it's the corn ice cream that begs to be photographed. Shaped like a corn on the cob and made with oven-roasted corn and white chocolate, it looks like a magic trick.

And then there's the golden nugget at Coqodaq, basically a breaded and battered chicken nugget with a scoop of caviar on top of it.

"Feast your eyes on their signature chicken set that stars a bucket of Korean fried chicken coated with a choice of soy sauce, garlic or gochujang (red chili paste) glaze," writes Yelp. We'll be following orders.

The 15 most photographed restaurants in the U.S. according to Yelp

1. Nep Cafe by Kei Concepts in Irvine, California

2. Juqi in New York

3. Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, Nevada

4. X-FISH Izakaya in Buena Park, California

5. Bacchanal Buffet in Las Vegas, Nevada

6. La Grande Boucherie in Chicago, Illinois

7. Chubby Cattle BBQ in Rowland Heights, California

8. Mama’s Fish House in Paia, Hawaii

9. Konban in New York

10. Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House in Santa Clara, California

11. Zippy's in Las Vegas, Nevada

12. Marugame Udon in Honolulu, Hawaii

13. Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada

14. Prince Dumpling in Rosemead, California

15. Olio e Piú in Chicago, Illinois