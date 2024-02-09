These crazy New York license plates were rejected by the DMV this year

There's nothing quite as necessary as a good laugh right before the weekend, and we are here to deliver just that.

Buffalo-based TV station WGRZ reports that last year, the New York State DMV rejected over 3,000 personalized license plate requests based on a variety of guidelines that, it seems, most New Yorkers are not aware of.

Before we get to some very raunchy and incredibly hilarious examples of nixed vanity plates, we’d like to run down the rules that govern the space and that the DMV abides by, just in case you were looking to send your request soon.

There are several pretty easy-to-follow directives to take into account. For example, tags must include at least one letter but they cannot be combinations of six numbers followed by a single letter. Also: using the digits “0” and “1” and the letters “o” and “i” to either form a word or a number is prohibited.

Overall, motorists cannot ask for combinations that "may be misleading or confusing to law enforcement." Makes sense, right?

Of course, any sort of request that can be considered "obscene, derogatory or offensive" will be immediately denied by officials. Real-life examples that are part of the 2023 reject list include SHZWET, POTTYGUY, TREESOM3 and ORG8ZM.

Below, find a curated catalog of some of the most bizarre custom plate requests that the DMV received and refused last year:

DEZNUUTS

F4RTBOX

NFL

MESSSSSI

DRTYSKAG

SAMAN1HA

PPPOOPOO

OVERT1M3

B1GKITTY

DR3AMB1G

1N5UL1N

NY18PD

D11AMOND

SW1FT1E

L4DYB1RD

V3RON1CA

BOOBIEEE

5HITHEAD