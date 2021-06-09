New York
This 4-inch key lime tart on a stick is the stuff of culinary dreams

Fair warning: you can only purchase it in-person in Red Hook.

Anna Rahmanan
We're partial to key lime pie any way we can get it, but there's something about Steve's Authentic Key Lime Pie's Swingle treat that makes us giddy all over. Served on a stick after being dipped in Belcolade Belgian dark chocolate, the dessert is as exciting visually as it is taste-wise.

Here's how it is made: the staff takes the 4-inch key lime tart, freezes it on a stick, hand-dips it in a molten pool of chocolate and serves it three different ways. The original version is presented as-is but other options include the raspberry-chocolate Swingle and the spicy La Victoria made with chipotle.

You can only purchase the treat in store, which is an experience all of its own. Located on Red Hook's waterfront, right by Valentino Park, Steve's Authentic Key Lime Pie is a neighborhood staple that dishes out more than the Swingle (which you should definitely order while there). Regular key lime pies are de rigeur here, and they come in all different sizes. Plus: limonadas, hot and iced coffees. Basically, it's the perfect snack break destination—especially during the summer. The best part? It's open every day of the week.

Once you do taste the Swingle, you're going to want to add it to the endless list of only-in-New-York treats that seem to now define the city's culinary scene. From these super-moist cookies made by a New York-based mother-daughter team to decadent banana bread prepared in a ghost kitchen downtown and exquisite delivery boxes filled with the sort of challah and kubanah that will literally make your head spin in delight, New Yorkers are clearly benefiting from a gastronomical renaissance of sorts. 

We couldn't be more excited about it, of course. After spending a year cooped up at home, there's something about indulging our taste buds with all types of sweet treats that feels just right.

