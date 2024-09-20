This airline is offering New Yorkers affordable flights to Germany for Oktoberfest

If you've been looking for a good excuse to escape New York City this fall, Norse Atlantic has got you covered: the airline is offering extremely discounted tickets from New York to Berlin just in time for Oktoberfest.

Fly from the Big Apple to the German capital for less than the price of an Uber that would take you to JFK on a bad day starting this weekend.

Munich's world famous Oktoberfest starts on Saturday, September 21 and runs through Sunday, October 6. While the Norse Atlantic deals are to the city of Berlin, Munich is just a four-hour train ride from that city on the country's clean and efficient rail service. Besides, Berlin itself is well worth a stay, especially if you're a history buff or a nightlife aficionado.

One way flights to the German capital on Norse Atlantic this season will go for as low as $119 in September and $142 in October.

If you want to make the most out of a last minute trip to Oktoberfest, there are some key dates you should definitely keep in mind. The Parade of Landlords and Breweries kicks off on Saturday, September 21, and a big Okotoberfest march through Munich happens the following day, on September 22. The Oktoberfest landlord's concert will happen on September 29 and the festival's grand finale, which includes gunshots at the base of the Bavaria Statue, will take place on October 6.

Unlike many low cost airlines, you'll actually be able to take carry on bags on your trip for free. Economy light bookings include a 22 pound carry-on item and a personal item that you can place under your seat.

Luckily, Norse Atlantic exclusively flies Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts, which include personal entertainment systems on all seats.

If you want to check out the deals, act fast, since Oktoberfest is just around the corner. To book your flight, visit Norse Atlantic's website.