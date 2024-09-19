JetBlue will open its first-ever airport lounge at JFK in 2025

If you're a loyal JetBlue traveler, you're about to get majorly rewarded: the airline just announced that it is opening its first ever airport lounge at JFK's Terminal 5 and Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal C in 2025.

The lounges will be accessible by TrueBlue Mosaic members, Transatlantic Mint customers and holders of a new premium JetBlue credit card, which the airline will announce details about soon.

The JFK lounge will span 8,000 square feet and it will feature artwork by local and regional artists, plus a bar area where passengers will get to snag complimentary cocktails, including some non-alcoholic beverage options.

The lounge will also boast a work area offering free WiFi and private work stations. There will be plenty of places to get coffee and a designated "comfy" area where guests will get to snack on free fare.

Anyone with access to the lounge will also be able to bring a guest with them free of charge.

The installation of the JetBlue lounges is part of a larger initiative by the airline to increase its premium offerings, particularly across its core cities: New York and Boston. The project also caters to the growing popularity of lounges, as passengers seek airport experiences that are recharging and stress-free.

Earlier this year, Capital One announced that it was opening a 13,000 square-foot lounge complete with a bakery and restaurant that will source fresh food from the Hudson Valley. Delta also just opened its biggest lounge ever at JFK, which occupies a whopping 39,000 feet of space and features a premium bar, bakery, showers, a terrace and spa-like wellness treatments.

Considering how much JetBlue has grown in recent months, including the debut of several new routes, we're sure this is only the beginning of the company's expansion into airport lounges.