This baker made an incredibly realistic bagel-and-lox cake

Most of the best food pairings are born from a desire to take two things that are delicious on their own and combine them into a new thing that’s even tastier. However, as much as we love to eat both bagels and cakes (said every New Yorker ever), we’ve never really dreamed of combining them. Until now.

Turns out, the main selling point here is that the salmon’s made of sugar. Baker Jonny Manganello, who competed last year on the competition show Holiday Wars on Food Network, posted an incredibly realistic-looking bagel cake on Instagram earlier this week that had us dying to take a bite.

“I love bagels and I wanted to see if I could make a ‘cake art’ version,” Manganello tells us. “It’s that simple. I used my funfetti cake recipe, cream cheese frosting and fondant.”

If, like us, you still have some questions about he formed that Everything seasoning, onions and more (they’re all fondant!) you can watch this making-of video of the cake below. You can also check out more of the baker’s work on his Instagram. (PS If you're craving a bagel now, here's our list of the best bagels in NYC. That aren't made of cake.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnycakes | Baker (@thejonnycakes)

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- New York officially finally reached a deal to legalize recreational marijuana

- Here’s when NYC’s floating bars and restaurants are opening for the season

- The best things to do in NYC according to experts

- Three dolphins were sighted swimming in the East River

- This new start-up delivers experiential meal kits from awesome NYC restaurants

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.