This beautiful new cocktail bar in Tribeca doubles as a brunch spot during the day

Cocktail bars are always welcome additions to the city's culinary landscape, especially if serving top-notch drinks in beautiful settings. Le Salon Cocktail Bar and Lounge, scheduled to soft open at 355 Greenwich Street by Harrison Street in Tribeca next Thursday, September 8, is poised to become one such destination.

Photograph: Courtesy of Le Salon Cocktail Bar & Lounge

Led by the folks who manage the intimate Thyme Bar in the Flatiron, Le Salon means "the living room" in French and that is the exact concept that the owners seek to offer within the space: relaxation, comfort and "homeyness."

Expect to be greeted by an outdoor dining patio draped in elaborate florals running around the block. Once inside, you'll notice a herringbone floor reminiscent of the 1930s and a number of C-shaped booths that, according to an official press release, "cuddle the diners and give off a warm and intimate vibe, just like a cozy living room."

If the decor doesn't catch your eye, the bar program will certainly capture your taste buds. Head bartender Erin Gabriella is putting forward in-house barrel-aged cocktails made using the solera method, by which only half of the contents of a barrel are removed in the aging process. The remainder stays put as more liquid is poured inside and the entire concoction is then placed back into storage to age some more.

Photograph: Courtesy of Le Salon Cocktail Bar & Lounge

Some of the liquors that will be aged in-house at Le Salon include gin, tequila and baiju, a colorless Chinese spirit.

The cocktails made with the aged liquors also work as homages to the city they're being served in: the 355 (Patrons sherry cask, vermouth rosso, fernet and bitters) is a nod to the venue's address, for example, while the Red Sole (Tanqueray 10, Mancino rosso and Campari) and the Off White (5-month aged gin, Aveze, bianco and dry vermouths and Nasturtium) honor some of New York's top fashion houses.

Photograph: Courtesy of Le Salon Cocktail Bar & Lounge

An exciting food menu by chef de cuisine Hakki Gökçe accompanies the libations, with offerings like a grilled branzino, a mushroom medley and a truffle steak tartare.

And because we're in New York and space always needs to be maximized, the venue actually doubles as a charming brunch spot called Chanson Le Salon during the day. Talk about an all-in-one destination.