This beautiful new piano bar is opening on the Lower East Side

We have a prediction: this will be the winter of piano bars—and we're not upset about it. After all, what's more comforting than cozying up indoors with a top-notch cocktail in hand while swaying to the rhythm of a perfectly played piano tune?

Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

That's the exact sort of feeling that TAO Group Hospitality hopes to deliver with its new piano bar lounge, Silver Lining, which will open at the Moxy Lower East Side hotel at 145 Bowery by Broome Street on December 10.

Partly inspired by Andy Warhol's Silver Factory, the artist's uber-famous NYC studio, the space was conceptualized during the depths of the pandemic, according to an official press release, "when the yearning for a place to socialize and celebrate was at its most acute."

On the live entertainment front, you can expect a rotating cast of local piano players, vocalists and DJs to take over the stage, which is set up the focal point of a room filled with wall coverings featuring hand-drawn illustrations that tell the story of both the bar itself and the neighborhood as a whole.

Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

The drink menu, composed of both timeless classics and modern takes on tradition, also seeks to pay homage to a specific vibe, calling out to certain movies and musical moments that have shaped the city's, and the country's, cultural pulse.

Among the standout offerings is a twist on a 1970s classic Tequila Sunrise. Dubbed Escalante Moment, the cocktail is made with tangerine juice, hibiscus, peach and orange blossom. The Midnight Breakfast, on the other hand, is basically an espresso martini featuring chocolate-y, malty cocoa puff cereal and bourbon.

A range of small plates will also be available for order.

While we're at it, we should also mention that the Ivy Lounge Piano Bar just opened inside the Royalton Rooftop Park Avenue by 28th Street (what did we say? The winter of piano bars!). Also boasting an enticing food and cocktail menu, what sets this midtown destination apart from others is the electric yellow piano that musicians get to play on scheduled weekly performances.