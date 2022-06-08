This beloved Israeli gelato shop opened a new location in NoMad

There are a ton of ice cream shops around New York—but there aren't as many gelato-serving destinations in the city (yes, the two dessert treats are very different from each other). So when a new gelato store opens, you better bet we'd suggest the masses flock to it immediately—especially if we're talking about a tried-and-true concept like Anita, the Israeli boutique that already operates a location on the Upper East Side.

The brand's new outpost is now open at 1141 Broadway, by 26th Street, and continues in the legacy of its companion destinations by serving a selection of over 150 different kinds of 100% handmade gelato, sorbet and yogurt, plus a variety of toppings.

Just as is the case in Israel, Australia, Spain, Puerto Rico, Cyprus and uptown New York, traditional flavors share display space with more creative takes on the treat, like milk chocolate and salted pretzel, rum and raisin, popcorn with honey and caramel, salted bagel, chestnut with hazelnut cream and grapefruit Campari, to name just a few.

"Following the success of Anita Gelato in Tel Aviv [and other destinations], New York was the obvious location for the brand to continue and grow internationally," said Adi Avital, co-owner of Anita, in an official statement. "New York is considered the capital of the world and we chose to launch on the Upper East Side because of the neighborhood’s residents and atmosphere—which reminded us of Neve Tzedek, the first neighborhood where we opened in Israel. Now with Anita established in New York, we decided to bring our unique offerings downtown, where we know the brand is already familiar and loved."

Photograph: Courtesy of Anita

Out of towners will also be delighted to know that the company plans to open new locations in both Miami and Los Angeles later this year.

Lest you think Anita to be a randomly chosen name, think again: the shop's moniker is an ode to Anita Avital, Adi's mother. The gelato chain did, in fact, originate in Anita's kitchen in Netanya, Israel, back in 1998.

A single mother of four (and grandmother of nine!), Anita started making traditional Italian gelato at home with her son Nir in the late '90s using a small ice cream machine. After gaining popularity among their neighbors and when sold from a cart on weekends by Nir, the duo decided to open their very first shop in Tel Aviv in 2002.

Fast forward two decades and, today, there are four Anita stores in Tel Aviv, plus others all over the world. Needless to say, New York is honored to be the home to two of them.