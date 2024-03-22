This beloved pizza series is coming back to NYC this weekend

If you were in New York last summer and weren't hiding under a rock, you likely heard of Mel's F.O.M.O (Friends of Mel's Oven) pizza series, when chef Melissa Rodriguez, the woman behind the 85-seat restaurant in Chelsea, highlighted creations by her Michelin-starred pals, including Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Gabriel Kreuther and Junghyun Park.

The popular project is kicking off its third iteration this weekend, this time highlighting pizzas made by 2024 James Beard-nominated chefs like Telly Justice from Hags and Loring Place's Dan Kluger.

The series runs through April 19 and reservations are required. You can make one right here.

Throughout the promotion, you'll get to order the various special pizzas for lunch between Fridays and Sundays at 11:30am to 2:30pm and dinner between Wednesdays and Mondays beginning at 5:30pm. Of course, feel free to also ask about Mel's delicious wood-fired pies. The only thing better than one pizza, after all, is two.

Here are the menu details:

- March 23 to 29: Mary Attea of Raf’s and Musket Room

Finocchio with fennel, anchovies, burrata, & lemon

- March 30 to April 5: Telly Jusice of HAGS

Clam pizza with smoked clams, broccoli di ciccio, oregano and orange

- April 6 to 12: Carlo Mirachi of Foul Witch

Lardo Calrissian with taleggio, lardo, rosemary, lemon, oregano and chili

- April 13 to 19: Dan Kluger of Greywind and Loring Place

Carrot pizza with vivace, arugula, fennel and chiles