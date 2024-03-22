New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Wood-fired pizza
Photograph: Shutterstock

This beloved pizza series is coming back to NYC this weekend

Mel’s F.O.M.O (Friends of Mel’s Oven) serves slices from 2024 James Beard-nominated chefs.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

If you were in New York last summer and weren't hiding under a rock, you likely heard of Mel's F.O.M.O (Friends of Mel's Oven) pizza series, when chef Melissa Rodriguez, the woman behind the 85-seat restaurant in Chelsea, highlighted creations by her Michelin-starred pals, including Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Gabriel Kreuther and Junghyun Park.

The popular project is kicking off its third iteration this weekend, this time highlighting pizzas made by 2024 James Beard-nominated chefs like Telly Justice from Hags and Loring Place's Dan Kluger. 

The series runs through April 19 and reservations are required. You can make one right here.

Throughout the promotion, you'll get to order the various special pizzas for lunch between Fridays and Sundays at 11:30am to 2:30pm and dinner between Wednesdays and Mondays beginning at 5:30pm. Of course, feel free to also ask about Mel's delicious wood-fired pies. The only thing better than one pizza, after all, is two.

Here are the menu details:

- March 23 to 29: Mary Attea of Raf’s and Musket Room
Finocchio with fennel, anchovies, burrata, & lemon

- March 30 to April 5: Telly Jusice of HAGS
Clam pizza with smoked clams, broccoli di ciccio, oregano and orange

- April 6 to 12: Carlo Mirachi of Foul Witch
Lardo Calrissian with taleggio, lardo, rosemary, lemon, oregano and chili

- April 13 to 19: Dan Kluger of Greywind and Loring Place
Carrot pizza with vivace, arugula, fennel and chiles

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.