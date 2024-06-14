This boat tour will take you to a number of abandoned islands near NYC

Hopping on a boat and cruising New York's natural harbor is one of the best parts about summers in the city, but there is so much about the history of our waters that the majority of New Yorkers isn't aware of—including the existence of a plethora of abandoned islands dotting the East River, many of which serve as safe havens for local wildlife.

One brand new boat tour wants to teach New Yorkers about these hidden islands by actually taking them there.

The Urban Naturalist Tour: Abandoned Islands of the East River is organized by Classic Harbor Line and will depart from Chelsea Pier 62 at 6:45pm on seven Sundays throughout the summer. The voyages will be guided by urban naturalist Gabriel Willow, who will help passengers identify the wildlife they might see during the explorations, including black crowned night herons, snowy and great egrets and double-crested cormorants.

There will be some time for history lessons, too: you'll learn about Typhoid Mary and the abandoned smallpox hospital where she died, for example.

The focus of the tour will be on the North and South Brother Islands, the latter of which was once the summer getaway of Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert, before his house burned down. You'll also learn about some of the major shipwrecks that have happened in the harbor throughout the city's illustrious history.

The tour itself is three hours long—but don't worry, you'll be pretty comfortable: all sightseeing will happen aboard a 1920s-inspired motor yacht and your ticket will include a glass of bubble or soft drink, a gourmet sandwich, and appetizers available for purchase. You can also bring your own food if you prefer.

If this your doesn't exactly fit your interests, the same company offers plenty of other guided cruises, including one that focuses on eco-friendly architecture around Manhattan; another one that will take you to Freshkills Park in Staten Island, a former landfill that will be converted into NYC's biggest park; and a jazz cruise, among many others.

Tickets to the Urban Naturalist tour start at $124 per person. Tours are scheduled for June 16, 24, 30 and July 7, 14 and 21.