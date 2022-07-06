This Brooklyn block will turn into a car-free public space starting this week

This Friday, July 8, through Saturday of Labor Day weekend, Brooklynites will get to revel in a new public space closed to vehicle traffic seven days a week. Sounds like a dream, doesn't it?

The 4th Street Plaza is located on 4th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues in Park Slope and, although the project is entirely seasonal for now, officials hope to turn it into a permanent neighborhood fixture in the near future.

"We're looking to expand the feeling of the town square already created by Washington Park so there is more room to play and program," said Joanna Tallantire, the executive director of the Park Slope 5th Avenue Business Improvement District, one of the agencies behind the effort, in an official statement about the news. "It will provide a much-needed public space for all to enjoy from street games to parties and other public events."

Those events include three already-scheduled movie nights on July 8, 15 and 22. The series, which will feature an inflatable movie screen that's already set up on premise, will kick off with the Academy Award-nominated Hidden Figures. In mid-July, visitors will get to see Hunt for the Wilderpeople and, a week later, the featured movie will be the always-delightful Bend it Like Beckham.

The selection of this specific one-block cul-de-sac as a site for car-free fun wasn't a random one. In fact, the area has been part of the beloved Open Streets program this past year and is also where a weekly Down to Earth farmers' market sets up shop every Sunday.

"A permanent plaza has been a long-term goal for 4th Street that has tremendous support from the community," said Kim Maier, the executive director of the Old Stone House and Washington Park, also behind the project, in an official statement. "Due to the construction project at MS 51, the street had reverted to parking, but we’re looking forward to recapturing the space, creating a safer, well-activated environment for students, park users and the community at large."

Cheers to safe, pedestrian fun!