This Brooklyn flower shop is selling gorgeous bouquets for non-profits every Sunday

Every Sunday in June, all revenue is going toward social justice groups and local non-profits.

Suzanna Cameron, the owner of flower shop Stems Brooklyn in Bushwick, packed up more than 30 vibrant bouquets of flowers last Sunday to help the fight for systemic change.

Her most recent project, “Solidarity Sundays,” which runs through the month of June, donates revenue to non-profit organizations and social justice groups around NYC.

“Flowers are the great connectors and can help bring joy during these very important times,” say Cameron. “I’m a firm believer in the idea that we all have something we can give.”

The Stems NYC team is putting their floral design skills to good use through their textured arrangements of bright-pink peonies, climbing sweet peas, blueberry branch, pillowy poppies and other flowers sourced from local farms.

Last Sunday, the eco-friendly flower shop donated their day's proceeds, which came out to just over $1,000 dollars, to the American Civil Liberties Union. This Sunday, June 14, they will be raising funds for the Equal Justice Initiative, which focuses on criminal justice reform, racial justice and public education in the community.

Customers can order any of their bouquet designs online for pick-up on Sunday, or meander down to their physical shop on Sunday (11am-4pm) to purchase a pre-made bouquet or plant.

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what will reopen in NYC during Phase 2

- See inside the stunning new LaGuardia Airport

- 10 incredible NYC apartments with green space and terraces

- Why you should be watching this new HBO show set in NYC

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC?





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture in New York. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story