This Brooklyn restaurant is hosting a Filipinx food pop-up this weekend

One of our favorite restaurants, Hunky Dory, will be home to an exciting new pop-up this weekend. Claire Sprouse’s Crown Heights restaurant will host a special menu in honor of Philippines Independence Day (the holiday is tomorrow but the limited-run menu will take place on Saturday). Sprouse, who is Filipinx-American, is collaborating for a kitchen takeover with chef Woldy Reyes.

Reyes runs a catering business called Woldy Kusina, which has been especially active during the pandemic, finding ways to keep his team afloat while giving back to first responders fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, such as making food for workers at Woodhull Hospital. You may remember when Time Out New York reported on Reyes’s kamayan-feast held at the Made Hotel this winter. “A lot of the Filipino food that I’ve known from growing up with it is indulgent,” shared Reyes earlier this year. “I wanted to think forward with what Filipino food can be and have it reflect the way that I’ve been eating over the past years, which is vegetable-forward and plant-based and generally kind of healthy.”



Now, Reyes will prepare dishes such as Filipinx-inspired tacos and a citrus bibingka cake at Hunky Dory. Reyes's cooking continues to expand what Filipinx food tends to look and taste like. The menu is now available for pre-order.

"Over the next few days I’ll be sharing some info about the holiday but mostly how Filipinx and other Asian communities can keep centering Black lives in this moment and beyond," Sprouse shared on Instagram earlier this week.

