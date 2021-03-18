The best restaurants in Brooklyn
From falafel in Williamsburg to experimental Mexican fare in Greenpoint, these are the best restaurants in Brooklyn
Has Brooklyn’s dining scene finally surpassed Manhattan restaurants? Judging from the breadth and innovation emerging from the borough’s restaurants, many might say yes. Whether you’re looking for New York pizza institutions in sleepy Midwood, one of the few true cheap eats spots left in Williamsburg or a spot in Fort Greene to have a Middle Eastern feast, here are the best restaurants in Brooklyn.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC
Best restaurants in Brooklyn
1. Ugly Baby
Tucked away on a quiet stretch of Smith Street in Carroll Gardens is a Thai restaurant that will keep you coming back for more self-inflicted pain. Whether you’re ordering the “stay-away spicy Udon Thani’s duck salad” or the khao soi, the servers will warn you over and over to be careful of the spice. You’ll go against their advice and end up begging for more of the cooling cucumbers to ward off the heat.
2. A&A Bake and Doubles
This small, stellar Caribbean joint in Bed-Stuy has three specialties: bake, doubles and—you guessed it—roti. The first is a handheld fried-dough bun stuffed with salt fish or fried sand shark and topped with a tangy-sweet tamarind sauce.
3. Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop
Unlike its beloved original location, which offers only tableside pies, the year-old Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop is all about, yes, the classic New York slice—that is, those melty, cheesy, portable chews that fill us up at any time of day. The sleeper hit? The saucy Freddy Prince.
4. Maison Yaki
A French yakitori spot from lauded chef Greg Baxtrom offering playful dishes like cauliflower okonomiyaki, tempura-fried frog legs and Pocky-style dessert.
5. Hometown Bar-b-que
More than a decade in, Brooklyn’s BBQ renaissance shows no signs of cooling down. Need a place to start? Hometown Bar-B-Que is—without a doubt—New York’s hottest smoke joint, a wood-paneled, 120-seat meat haven that’s inspired by self-taught honcho Billy Durney’s Kings County upbringing and travels through the South.
6. Lilia
This airy Williamsburg parlor has perfected pasta—be it cappelletti with corn, Parmigiano and black pepper; agnolotti stuffed with sheep’s-milk cheese, saffron, dried tomato and honey; or the crowd favorite, mafaldine with pink peppercorn.
7. Bunna Cafe
At this vegetarian Ethiopian charmer, you’ll get a spread of traditional bites, including red lentils in berbere sauce, mashed split peas simmered with tomato, and a chickpea stuffing with kale. Cool the heat of the spicier flavors with a strip of injera.
8. Llama Inn
Erik Ramirez cut his teeth at fine dining establishments like Eleven Madison Park. But in 2015 he went off on his own, circling back to his roots of Peru. Today, Ramirez has expanded with Llamita and Llama San, but his first remains the Goldie Locks-esque perfect middle between high-end and fast-casual locations.
9. Oxomoco
Created by the Speedy Romeo team, the recently Michelin-starred Oxomoco focuses on wood-fired dishes; favorites include a beet “chorizo" taco, masa-fried cauliflower with black mole, pepitas, and butternut squash crema and chicken al pastor with grilled pineapple. The restaurant exudes a faint campfire smell that spreads throughout the all-white dining room, accented only by the green ivy hanging from the skylights. Be mesmerized by the glow emanating off the illuminated bar, lined with beautiful bottles of mezcal and tequila, ready to be shaken or stirred into cocktails.
10. Hart’s
Chef Nick Perkins, a veteran of Andrew Tarlow’s Williamsburg empire of Diner and Marlow & Sons, brings some serious chops to this Bed-Stuy beauty. In the 30-seat dining room (marble-topped bar, cushioned banquettes) designed by Perkins’s brother, Russell, the toque turns out Mediterranean-focused plates that are always elevated but never fussy.
11. Oasis
Oasis is our no-fail, no-frills, trusty best friend for falafel platters and pita sandwiches. Beyond just damn good falafel, we really appreciate the bounty of pickled veggies that don't feel like an afterthought or filler.
12. Claro
Everyone loves a good taco, but at Claro, your notion of Mexican food is greatly expanded. The aguachile is not exactly your run-of-the-meal ceviche: scallops marinate in a bath of bright citrus and also have an unexpected hit of heat. The tortillas are house made and make a perfect vehicle for the complex moles that feel tradition yet modern.
13. L&B Spumoni Gardens
Sure, table service is available, but when it comes to L&B, we suggest ordering your grandma-style pie at the to-go counter and sitting outside. There are two rules here: Fight for that Parmesan shaker, and no matter how stuffed you are, you must finish your meal with spumoni, a tricolor ice cream.
14. Tanoreen
The unique Middle Eastern cuisine at Tanoreen is certainly worth the trip to Bay Ridge. Chef-owner Rawia Bishara is known almost as much for her hospitality as her stellar cooking. The menu is extensive, but the mhammara is the must order: walnuts, pomegranate molasses, red bell peppers and spices pureed into a rich dip that goes well on almost anything.
15. Olmsted
This Prospect Heights gem is worth the trip for the gorgeous garden out back alone (and the s’mores served there). But then you would miss the full magic that chef Greg Baxtrom, an alum of Alinea and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, is creating in the kitchen. Each item of the eccectic menu is refined, yet taps into some soft of nostalgic memory, whether it be their kale crab rangoon or creamy frozen yogurt with lavender honey. While dinner in this cozy space is magical, their newly launched brunch service is just as noteworthy.
16. Sofreh
In one of New York's few (and certainly only trendy) Persian restaurants, the incredibly fragrant cuisine of Iran is finally getting the spotlight it deserves. Dine on roasted eggplant dip, beef-and-potato kebab and rosewater sorbet at this traditional Persian spot in Prospect Heights led by the chef-owner who moved to the city from Iran in the 1980s.
17. Diner
The (handwritten) menu is small, but mighty at this much-lauded Williamsburg spot from restaurateur Andrew Tarlow. One of the first establishments to put Brooklyn on the map as a culinary destination, the kitchen is still firing on all cylinders 17 years later. The dishes change daily, but expect American food with a decidedly gourmet touch. Recent fare includes a fried squid sandwich and pink-peppercorn–lemon donuts.
18. Gertie
A modern luncheonette in the heart of Williamsburg serving Old school New York nostalgia through a soulful menu of comforting dishes like rotisserie chicken, lasagna and bialys.
19. Di Fara Pizza
For pizza aficionados, there is no greater god than Domenico DeMarco. The veteran pizzaiolo has been turning out Brooklyn’s most-famed pies since the 1960s, in a scruffy Midwood storefront that hasn’t changed much in the intervening decades. The cognoscenti try the classic cheese slices (both regular- and square-style) first, but your stomach is the only limit when it comes to piling on other toppings.
20. Peppa’s Jerk Chicken
There’s a wonderfully fragrant goat curry and tender stewed oxtail served over coconut rice, but it’s the smokey, perfectly grilled smoked chicken that keeps us coming back to Peppa’s Jerk Chicken. You can easily pay over $50 for a roast chicken in New York at sit-down restaurants, but we think this chicken is as a satisfying, if not more, than many of the best birds in town.
21. Roberta’s
While the team here might not fly by the seat of their pants as much as in years’ past, this kooky kitchen is still creating some of the most innovative and oft-copied dishes in all of Brooklyn. The pizza remains the crowd pleaser due to its perfectly-chewy crust and addictive topping combinations like the Speckenwolf: mozzarella, crimini mushrooms, speck and onion or the Lil’ Stinker: tomato, mozzerella, parm, pecorino, garlic, onion and pepperocini.
22. Oxalis
Pop-up chef Nico Russell (NYC's Daniel and Mirazur in France) has planted roots in a permanent new Prospect Heights bistro. Named after a genus of flowering plant, the restaurant offers a wonderfully priced $60 vegetable-forward tasting menu with a $35 beverage pairing.
23. La Vara
Run by husband and wife team Eder Montero and Alex Raij, this charming Cobble Hill tapas joint celebrates the Jewish and Moorish influences on Spanish cuisine. To wit: the menu includes the esoteric pincho de cueta, chicken hearts with fresh herb salad and a lime-date vinaigrette, as well as more traditional tapas dishes like a daily croqueta.
24. The Four Horsemen
Walk into co-owner (and former LCD Soundsystem frontman) James Murphy’s intimate, convivial natural-wine–focused restaurant, and you’re in for a treat. An ever-changing roster of daily specials keeps you on your toes.
25. LaLou
This simple-yet-elegant Prospect Heights stunner is a wine bar with lesser-seen-in-NYC excellent pours. But LaLou can also hold its own in the food department with dishes like a rich chickpea pasta and fried olives.
26. Purple Yam
Even if you live nowhere near Ditmas, Purple Yam’s best dishes are worth an excursion.The restaurant’s superior chicken adobo, the national dish of the Philippines, features on-the-bone nuggets braised in a soy-vinegar mixture is simple and remarkably rich with a buttery finish.
27. Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co
Part raw bar, restaurant and seafood market, this Greenpoint standout is where you’ll find pristine seafood. You may feel like you’re on the Amalfi coast when you go through dozens of oysters (or the scallops, sea urchin and more), but this place focuses on sourcing local and seasonal seafood.
28. Govinda's Vegetarian Lunch
Located in the basement of a Hare Krishna temple in Downtown Brooklyn is a hidden, colorful Indian lunch-only cafeteria-style restaurant, where you only need to spend $10 to feel full.
29. Vinegar Hill House
The spot doesn’t try to use razzle dazzle decor or Instagram bait plating, the food, loosely of farm-to-table leanings, is just goddamn good.
30. Okonomi
There’s no multi-course tasting menu to fuss over here. Instead, there’s a set meal consisting of seven-grain rice accompanied by roasted fish, miso soup and vegetables. This style of Japanese meal, known as ichiju sansai, may seem deceptively simple but each element is prepared to perfection.