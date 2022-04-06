This Brooklyn restaurant is serving trash plates

It might sound like a marketing stint when you first hear about it, but this new restaurant in Clinton Hill is actually serving Garbage Plates—they're just not the sort of dish you're probably thinking of.

As legend has it, the original Garbage Plate was invented at Nick Tahou Hots in Rochester, New York. According to sources, the dish starts "with a base of any combination of home fries, macaroni salad, baked beans or French fries topped by your choice of meats and dressed to your liking with spicy mustard, chopped onions and [...] hot sauce." The hodgepodge comes along with two thick slices of fresh Italian bread and butter as well.

Internet folklore more or less agrees with that description of the plate, although some outlets argue that the included protein more often consists of two hamburger patties.

Whatever the exact combination of ingredients might be, one thing is for sure: the Garbage Plate is filled to the brim with a mixture of fare that will titillate your taste buds and likely cause a food hangover simultaneously. And Brooklyn Hots at 291 Greene Avenue wants in on the trend.

A note: At Brooklyn Hots, owner Brian Heiss—who hails from Rochester—has dubbed the order a trash plate because the name Garbage Plate is trademarked. His version of the now-iconic Rochester food includes two proteins (a choice between hamburgers, eggs, grilled chicken, Beyond burgers, white hots, cheeseburgers, red hots and bacon), two sides (home fries, macaroni salad, coleslaw, French fries and broccolini) and a topping (raw onion, meat hot sauce, mustard or Frank's Red Hot). There are pre-made trash plates to choose from as well but making your own is actually part of the fun.

Trash plates, though, aren't the only thing on the menu at this 16-seat restaurant. From pizza logs (spring rolls of sorts) to sandwiches and a solid variety of veggie dishes, the eatery offers much more than the perfect-for-Instagram (and, yes, strikingly delicious) order of food miscellany.

Bonus points: the destination is BYOB.

