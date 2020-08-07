This Brooklyn venue is hosting awesome outdoor concerts and movie screenings

Outdoor concerts and films can still be a part of your summer swing.

This summer, New Yorkers are looking for fun outdoor hangout spots—beyond their fire escapes—more than ever before.

Luckily, Gowanus-based concert venue Parklife is now hosting socially-distant music concerts, movie screenings, and comedy sets in their roomy, 4,000-square-foot backyard.

Long-time Brooklyn concert hall Littlefield—which is also Parklife’s sister venue—will be booking the artists and comedians taking center stage.

On the bill so far are some can't-miss acts like jazzy pop-duo Rachael and Vilray, who have sold out runs at Bowery Ballroom, and comedian Sam Morril, who came out with his first Comedy Central special this year.

On Wednesdays, you can catch a night of free outdoor cinema and movie trivia based on that evening’s featured film. Each film begins at 8:30pm, with August already slotted with options including High Fidelity (8/5), Bring It On (8/12), Singles (8/19) and Do The Right Thing (8/26).

In addition to adhering to social distancing measures, guests must also be sitting in their reserved seats for all performances and movies. That means no swapping your seat if something closer to your other pals opens up.

You can order food and drinks onsite through your smartphone, and all attendees must wear masks when not eating or drinking, Parklife states on their website.

The outdoor programming will run through the end of September.

Parklife is located at 636 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, New York.

