This Brooklyn venue is now operating as a rooftop comedy club

The Tiny Cupboard is serving up free laughs and environs comedy lovers have been without for months.

New Yorkers—how much do you miss belly-laughing at a comedy show alongside fellow comedy fans? How about the roar that erupts after a good joke, the body language of an animated storyteller, or the chatter about the funniest sets after the stage clears?

While we cannot yet huddle inside some of NYC’s beloved comedy dens, one Bushwick-based performance venue is bringing live comedy back and hosting socially-distanced sets on its rooftop.

The Tiny Cupboard, a DIY rooftop comedy club, is hosting 15 shows to laugh at each week, with three to four shows per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The gig's space in Bushwick can be found on the rooftop of a building, which houses art studios.

Spectators are treated to a rotating roster of hilarious talent, with many on-the-rise comedians and established funny people on the mic. Some shows are free, while others are still affordable, costing $5, $7 or at the most 10 bucks.

The Tiny Cupboard is different from other comedy initiatives doing live comedy during this time, says co-creators of the space, Matt Rosenblum and Amy Wong.

“We really are the only place right now operating as a dedicated rooftop comedy club in Brooklyn secluded from other activities,” says Wong.

Other comedy institutions such as Stand Up NY are currently staging comedic performances, but in public spaces (they’re staging three dozen shows a week across NYC parks).

“We feel like we’re a lot different than park shows, parking lots, amphitheater and sidewalks for this reason—people are strictly coming for comedy in a private dedicated comedy setting,” says Wong. “As a result the comics get undivided attention and no hecklers—aside from maybe the occasional ambulance or J train which is just fuel for good comedy.”

The Tiny Cupboard shows are keeping seats 6 feet apart, and all guests must wear a mask upon entry. The capacity per show is 49 people—on a roof with enough space for 200 pre-pandemic, according to its website.

Best of all, most of their sets start in the early evening, around 6pm with nights ending around 11pm—which means spectators can laugh with the backdrop of Brooklyn and the Manhattan skyline during sunset.

This Saturday, you can snag tickets to see stand-up comedians Mark Normand, Rosebud Baker and Andy Haynes.

The Tiny Cupboard is located at 1717 Broadway at Cooper Street, Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Most popular on Time Out

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- Will NYC teachers go on strike? Here’s what you need to know

- Find out what your NYC building looked like in the 1940s

- There’s a pop-up bar modeled after a shipwreck on the Lower East Side

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming modern operas every night this week





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture in New York. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story