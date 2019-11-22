This Buddy the Elf-themed hotel room is the perfect NYC holiday staycation

Everybody loves to get out of town when the weather gets mean. But sometimes, it's just not possible: flights are expensive, hotels book up fast, and some Airbnbs are just downright spooky. That's why a staycation is sometimes in order. You know the phrase "Go big or stay home?" Why not both?

If you want to get your Christmas on in a big way, Club Wyndham's Midtown 45 is there for you. They're turning one of their suites into a winter wonderland inspired by the Christmas classic film Elf. The room will be stacked with holiday goodies and stocked with festive foods—mostly candy—that are favorites of Buddy, the movie's hero played by Will Ferrell. These halls are decked.

“Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travelers’ bucket list," says Noah Brodsky, Wyndham Destinations' Chief Brand Officer, "and Club Wyndham wants to help our owners check that list off in a spectacular way. We think there’s no better way to do it than to get families immersed into Buddy the Elf’s whimsical Christmas world.” For me, a gay jew, this sounds like hell. But I totally get the appeal!

A stay in the special suite also comes with tickets for four to visit the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center Ice Rink. You can find more information about the Elf-inspired experience at Wyndham's website, and also take a 360° tour of the room itself. Pretty cool!