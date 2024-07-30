This Chips Ahoy! ice cream sandwich pop-up is making its way to NYC

Jumping from city to city, the Chips Ahoy! pop-up has finally landed in New York City.

Chicago and L.A. already got their fix, so mark your calendars for one day only, August 4, when the ice cream sandwich pop-up will grace our city.

The exclusive pop-up will gift New Yorkers with a range of free ice cream sandwiches. While you can go for the more classic flavors like chocolate chip with vanilla ice cream, you can also make your own creations. There will be an array of Chips Ahoy! cookies available and a variety of toppings and ice creams, so you can really get experimental. There will also be a NYC-themed ice cream sandwich, and playing on the nostalgic themes it will combine two iconic New York flavors: cheesecake and pretzels. So if creating your own sandwich seems like too much pressure, enjoy the taste of your city instead.

And, best of all, everything is free!

For this pop-up, namely “Sweet Escapes”, Chips Ahoy! And Secret Media Network (Secret NYC) have partnered on this pop-up, which will be at 513 Broadway, from noon until 4pm. You’ll want to get there on the earlier side because who knows when supplies might run low.

If the sound of a free ice cream sandwich is not exciting enough, there is also a chance to win a trip to your “happy place.” Once creating your extravagant sandwich you can upload a picture of it here and you might be the lucky one picked to visit a U.S. destination. You can apply up until September 1.

So get your creative caps on, your stomachs ready and go find this wondrous ice cream sandwich beacon.