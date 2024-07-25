A Hellmann’s mayonnaise café is popping up in Soho

We know this might be a big no-no for many but, apparently, one in three Americans actually enjoys dipping French fries in mayo—at least according to an Instacart survey.

Although we’re dubious about the findings, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, arguably the most recognized mayo brand in the country, is banking big on those culinary preferences, taking over beloved bistro Little Prince at 199 Prince Street in Soho for one day only on July 31 and transforming it into a mayonnaise café that will be completely free to visit and eat at.

Aptly dubbed Le Café Hellmann, the activation also pays homage to all things France given the imminent kickoff to the Paris Olympics.

"With Paris on our minds this summer, we're excited to celebrate the crème de la crème of French fry condiment pairings and treat fans to a unique experience to eat French fries the French way," said Chris Symmes, Head of Marketing, Dressings and Condiments at Unilever North America, in an official statement. "We hope Le Café Hellmann's transports guests to France, even if for a moment, to enjoy the delicious pairing of mayonnaise and French fries."

All guests will get to indulge in a single plat du jour—French fries with mayo, of course—plus Kir Royale cocktails and spirit-free French 75 mocktails. Patrons can try three different mayos: Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise, Helmmann's Garlic Aioli and Hellmann's Plant-Based Mayo.

In addition to the themed food offerings, the space will actually look and feel like France: accordion buskers will be on site playing background music, French-inspired bistro lighting will pepper the space and the first 300 guests will be handed Hellmann's branded berets.

The destination will be open from 3pm to 7pm and, since the tables will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, we suggest you try to get there on the earlier side.

And since we cannot talk about France without bringing out Emily in Paris, here's a fun little part of the activation: any mayo café guest named Emily will receive a special surprise—just bring a valid I.D., s'il vous plait!