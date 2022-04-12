This chocolate grilled cheese sandwich is only available this week

Chocobar Cortés, in the Bronx, already qualifies as a chocolate lover's nirvana: The restaurant, which hails straight from San Juan, serves chocolate on just about anything.

But this week only, the eatery is upping the bar in celebration of National Grilled Cheese Day. Today through April 18, the restaurant is serving a special goat cheese and chocolate grilled cheese sandwich that looks just as phenomenal as it sounds.

The treat is made with goat cheese, chocolate butter and caramelized pecans squeezed in-between two slices of sourdough bread. It'll cost you a relatively affordable $11.95. After all, you can't put a price on dessert sandwiches.

If the goat cheese-chocolate combination is just too much for your tasting buds, you might want to consider ordering the spot's original chocolate grilled cheese sandwich instead. Made with sharp cheddar and chocolate butter on brioche bread, the menu item is perhaps "simpler" but certainly still packs a punch. (You can even add bacon or ham to the concoction.)

Is Chocobar Cortés' celebratory creation one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in all of New York? Probably not. Is it worth indulging in given its fleeting presence on the city's culinary scene? If the picture of the treat is of any indication, absolutely yes.

