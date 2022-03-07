This colorful cake from Magnolia is perfect for spring

Leave it to beloved New York bakery Magnolia to provide us with an ideal cake to celebrate Easter with next month.

Available for pre-order this March and in stores starting April 11, the 6'' pastel party cake is a simultaneous feast for the taste buds and the eyes. Three colorful layers—blue, rainbow and pink—make up the treat, which is topped with frosting and vanilla buttercream.

At $55, the cake is a pretty good holiday deal if you ask us, but if you're looking for something a bit less hefty (but just as extravagantly delicious), opt for a dozen Easter mini cupcakes ($22) instead. Also available for pre-order by the end of March, they come in chocolate and vanilla, topped with buttercream and a bunch of colorful candies.

Arguably the most recognized name in New York's bakery world, Magnolia is also offering a slew of other delectable menu items at the moment, including their beloved chocolate hazelnut banana pudding. March's pudding of the month—made with heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla instant pudding, water, vanilla wafers, bananas and Nutella—is available for purchase in store right now.

St. Patrick's Day and Passover are also getting the Magnolia Bakery treatment. Beginning March 14, New Yorkers can indulge in the classic St Patrick's Day cupcakes, boasting vanilla and chocolate cakes with vanilla and chocolate buttercream, adorned with holiday-appropriate decorations.

To the excitement of everyone, the Matzah Crunch will make a menu comeback starting March 21, just in time for Passover (which kicks off on April 15). Made with matzah cracker and topped with buttercrunch candy, dark and white chocolate, toffee pieces and two counts of Macaroons, the $15 item will be available for pre-order in March and in stores beginning April 11.

Whether you're on a diet or not, you'll want to make sure to make some room in your stomach for these delicious sweets starting mid-March. After all, they will all only be available for a limited time and, let's be honest, how could you ever say no to a Magnolia Bakery dessert?