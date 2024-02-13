New York
Timeout

People network at a gallery.
Photograph: Courtesy of 19th Street Gallery

This creative haven in Park Slope is more than just a gallery

The 19th St Gallery is a hub for artists to meet

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
In a city like New York, it can be hard to meet other creatives. Finding the right space is often a challenge, and it’s not easy to go up to a cool stranger and talk to them. Now, the 19th St. Gallery by Printique, a new community hub located in the heart of Park Slope, is fostering a space for artists, designers, photographers and other artists to meet and appreciate each others’ art. 

The 19th St. Gallery will be open through February 29 and was curated by Printique, an online photo lab based in Brooklyn that handcrafts artisan-made prints. The space is small enough to be able to quite literally rub shoulders with other creatives and strike up a conversation.

People pose in front of artwork in a gallery
Photograph: Courtesy of 19th Street Gallery

On display at the gallery will be the exhibit “Luminaries,” the first solo show of photographer Rafael Fuchs, whose work highlights fashion and New York creatives. The purpose of the space is to get artists together who might not usually get to see each other IRL. Brooklyn, which is a hotbed for creativity, is not the most well-connected borough when it comes to public transit, and it can be hard to find yourself in the same spaces as other artists at the same time. The 19th St. Gallery’s goal is to be a temporary space where those creative people can meet, exchange ideas and potentially carry on relationships far beyond the space.

You can check out the free gallery at 370 19th St. in Brooklyn on Mondays from 9am to 5pm and Thursdays from 9am to 7pm. You can make your appointment to check out the space by emailing gabrielleg@printique.com.

